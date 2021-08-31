Linda Eder to Open MPAC's 27th Season This September

MPAC is celebrating the beginning of its 27th season with a performance by Broadway vocalist Linda Eder on Friday, September 17 at 8 pm. Tickets are $49-$79.

Ms. Eder will perform "Judy Garland: My and My Shadow," a celebration of the music of the legendary actress.

"The absolutely incredible Linda Eder has performed at MPAC many times and was scheduled to open last season with her tribute to Judy Garland, so it is natural that she be invited back to open this season on September 17. I can't wait," said Allison Larena, president and CEO, MPAC.

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz. When she performs "live" in concert, it is amazing to experience the ease with which she moves back and forth from one genre to another as if she were gifted with the vocal ability to perform each genre as well as all the others.

Eder launched her recording career in 1991 with her self-titled debut album and soon established a vital niche as America's most popular and acclaimed new interpreter of Pop, Standard and Theatrical genres. She released two more solo albums before starring in the Broadway production of JEKYLL & HYDE beginning on April 28, 1997. As the tragic character "Lucy" in this new musical, Eder blew the roof off New York City's Plymouth Theatre eight times a week as she belted out her signature songs "Someone Like You" and "A New Life." Her Broadway debut, for which she was rewarded with a Drama Desk nomination, sent her already rapidly rising star blazing across the sky securing her a spot as one of America's most beloved singers and dynamic "live" performers. Stephen Holden of The New York Times wrote, "What do we mean when we use the word perfection? The question arises every time I watch the pop singer Linda Eder...."

After leaving Broadway, Eder's recording career continued full steam ahead with her discography to date being comprised of 18 solo recordings and numerous musical recordings. She focused on mostly Broadway, Standard and Pop music for many years, which highlighted her abundant vocal gifts as well as her skill for delivering dramatic, emotionally resonant interpretations of mostly familiar songs while making them her own.

The concert stage remains the mainstay of Eder's career. She has performed for sold-out crowds in venues across the country and throughout Europe. She has performed at many prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, The Palace Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, Wolftrap, New York City's Town Hall, Davies Hall, among many others. Eder is happiest on stage singing for her audiences and spreading the joy she exudes.

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID at the door, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.