Light Opera Of New Jersey Announces Cast Changes To DON GIOVANNI

Jason Tramm, Executive Director of Light Opera of New Jersey announces cast changes for its production of Don Giovanni: Victoria Cannizzo in the role of Donna Anna, Tyler Putnam in the role of Leporello, and Rick Agster in the role of Commendatore.

"I am delighted to welcome these three acclaimed artists to this production. While cast changes are always challenging, these three colleagues are consummate professionals and I know that the performances will be most exciting!" said Tramm.

A soprano, Victoria Cannizzo, recently made her debut with Opera Hong Kong in Don Giovanni (Donna Anna). Her work was praised for her "dark and meaty" voice and her "stunning, shimmering pianissimo" in Verdi's Il Trovatore (Leonora) Baltimore Concert Opera. Her performances of the same role at Tri-Cities Opera were hailed as "complex" and "absolutely exquisite." A scholarship recipient at the International Vocal Arts Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel, she covered the role of Rosalinde in Johann Strauss' Die Fledermaus. She appeared in Mozart's Don Giovanni (Donna Elvira), in Verdi's La Traviata (Violetta). Her performance of the full role was hailed as "a mark of artistry...strikingly beautiful, Cannizzo captured the genesis of Violetta's hopeful but tragic circumstance - to love and to be loved."

Tyler Putnam's recent performances include The Pirates of Penzance (The Pirate King) Opera Tampa, La bohème (Colline) Gulfshore Opera, Così fan tutte (Guglielmo) St Petersburg Opera, Le nozze di Figaro (Figaro), La Cenerentola (Alidoro) Geneva Light Opera, The Gondoliers (Don Alhambra) Winter Opera St Louis. Recent credits include Scalia/Ginsburg (Commentator) Opera in the Heights, Cosmic Cowboy (Marduk/Commander Mard) White Snake Projects. Tyler makes his European debut in 2023 singing Rigoletto with Opera På Skäret in Sweden.

Rick Agster is an operatic bass based in NYC. Audiences thrill to his 6'5" height, dramatic flair, "excellent comic relief" and "warm basso voice and persona." Most recently, Rick appeared in Don Giovanni (Commendatore) Camerata Bardi and the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice, Giulietta e Romeo (Bernabo) Teatro Grattacielo, The Silk City (Police Chief Bimson) Garden State Opera, Idomeneo (Voce) Camerata Bardi, L'amico Fritz (Hanezo) Teatro Grattacielo, Idomeneo (Voce) at various cultural and historical sites throughout the island of Crete, Messiah (Bass Soloist) Camerata Bardi, Fedora (Doctor Boroff) Teatro Grattacielo, and Gianni Schicchi (Simone) Regina Opera.