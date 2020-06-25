Liberty Hall Museum To Reopen July 9

Liberty Hall Museum will reopen for public tours and summer programs beginning Thursday, July 9.

In honor of Liberty Hall Museum's 20th anniversary, Opening Day will feature complimentary tours of the historic house and gardens at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and an Opening Day Reception. The reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. outdoors on the museum grounds and will feature light snacks, including wine and cheese, and an opportunity to meet the museum's organizational leadership, staff and new executive director, Rachael Goldberg.

The Opening Day tours and reception require a reservation and will have limited ticket availability to ensure social distancing guidelines. All are welcome. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the museum's website, libertyhall.kean.edu.

For the month of July, the museum will be open for pre-ticketed tours offered at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Friday through Sunday. All ticket sales must be purchased at least 24 hours ahead of the tour time and will be limited to ensure social distancing guidelines can be met. In addition, the museum will offer private, after-hours tours at 4 p.m. or later for individuals or groups of 10 or less. To arrange a private tour, please contact the museum at (908) 527-0400 two weeks in advance.

Liberty Hall Museum will be hosting its annual child-friendly summer activity, Summer Adventures at Liberty Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays during July and August, offering unique, fun and safe things to do for families. These programs offer three different ways to explore Liberty Hall Museum.

An afternoon drop-off program for ages 6 through 12 at 1 p.m., for $15 per child

A morning parent and child program for ages 5 and up at 11 a.m., for $10 per child and $8 per adult

Summer Adventures in a Box, a fun alternative to visiting the museum with activities that can be completed from home, with pick-up times at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m., for $8 per box.

Spaces are limited and tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the museum at (908) 527-0400 or by visiting the website at libertyhall.kean.edu.

Back by popular demand, the museum's Uncork History series features lively talks on a variety of subjects related to the house's three centuries of history followed by wine and light snacks in the museum's beautiful gardens. It is a great date night or night out with friends. Prohibition will be the topic for the presentation on Wednesday, July 29, which will include a visit to the museum's historic wine cellar and History in a Bottle exhibit. The series wraps up on Wednesday, August 26 with a discussion of Women's Suffrage and a visit to the museum's exhibit chronicling the history of the suffrage movement in America, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary. Tickets are available on the museum's website and can be purchased for $30 per adult or $25 for museum members and Kean University alumni.

The museum's annual William Livingston Day, celebrating the 243th anniversary of Livingston's election as New Jersey's first governor chosen by the people, will be held on Thursday, August 27. This family-friendly event includes games and activities for all ages. There is no admission charge for this event and light refreshments will be served on the museum's glass porch. Reservations are required. Please email libertyhall@kean.edu to reserve a spot.

Summer ends on a high note on Labor Day weekend - Sunday, September 6 - with Afternoon Tea in the Gardens at 2 p.m., an ever-popular event featuring traditional afternoon tea fare and a tour of the museum. Ticket prices are $42 per person or $35 for museum members.

Reservations are required for all summer tours and events, which can fill up quickly. Please call (908) 527-0400 or visit libertyhall.kean.edu for a reservation.

For all of its activities and events, the museum will be following the directives provided by the CDC and the New Jersey Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of all visitors.

