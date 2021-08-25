Liberty Hall Dance Festival Announced For Next Month

After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Museum at Liberty Hall continues their partnership with Buggé Ballet for a one-of-a-kind event, the Liberty Hall Dance Festival! For the fourth year, guests will spend an afternoon outside walking through the beautiful museum grounds, enjoying 10 site-specific professional dance performances inspired by moments in history. Liberty Hall Dance Festival will be held on Saturday, September 25* from 1 - 4 p.m.

"Covid-19 is having a devastating impact on the dance community and world at large. It is especially important to continue the festival this year in a safe outdoor manner, to inspire and uplift the attendees. We have a great line up of professional and pre-professional student companies excited to perform!" said Nicole Buggé, artistic director of Buggé Ballet who is organizing the dance festival.

Ten dance companies and choreographers are participating in the Liberty Hall Dance Festival. Performances will take place at five different picturesque outdoor locations across the property of Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall and Buggé Ballet will be adhering to all CDC and NJ Department of Health Covid guidelines put in place at that time.

"For 27 years Roxey Ballet has been transforming communities through interactive programs that communicate human, civil, and disability rights, women's health initiatives, bullying, racism, and the cultural condition. We are honored to participate in the Liberty Hall Dance Festival which aligns with our mission and beliefs by fostering a creative environment of growth for all of its artists and showcasing diverse works to a broad community. Together we can advance the dance arts." said Pinja Sinisalo from Roxey Ballet.

"The Museum at Liberty Hall is excited to continue its partnership with Buggé Ballet, particularly after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. This Dance Festival is a great opportunity to share the art of dance with the community as well as enjoying the beautiful museum property, which most recently became an accredited arboretum. Supporting the arts is an important part of Liberty Hall's history and we are thrilled to be able to continue the tradition," said Rachael Goldberg, Executive of Liberty Hall.

"Considering the past year and a half, I am beyond excited to dig into a new piece that is designed to be outdoors, not forced to be. My dancers are really invested in having an experience that allows them to contribute their artistic voices to a process while participating with such amazing dance companies. I spent the first 20 years of my life as a resident of Union, and I always feel like I'm stepping into a more peaceful and thoughtful time and space when I am at Liberty Hall." said Emily Donahue, choreographer and teacher for Cranford High School Dancers

In addition to Roxey Ballet and Cranford High School Dancers, dance companies and choreographers performing include Ariel Rivka Dance, BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance, Buggé Ballet, Callie Hatchett Dance, International Chungang Dance Culture Research Institute, Mandy Stallings and Packer Collegiate Institute Advanced Choreography Students, Maxine Steinman and ReFrame Dance Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now and are $20.00 for adults, $15.00 for college students/seniors and $12.00 for children ages 3 - 17. Admission includes access to all dance performances. All ticket sale proceeds support both Buggé Ballet and Liberty Hall Museum. Reservations are suggested; tickets can be purchased by phone at (908) 527-0400 or by online at libertyhall.kean.edu.

* The rain date for the Liberty Hall Dance Festival is Sunday, September 26 from 1 - 4 p.m.