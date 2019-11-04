Leonia Chamber Musicians Society Will Feature Trailblazing Composer Amy Beach In November Concert, 'Harmony In Life'

The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. (LCMS) salutes pioneering American woman composer and piano virtuoso Amy Beach in the organization's second concert of the 2019-2020 series. The LCMS presents 'Harmony in Life', a recognition of three composers who overcame life's struggles to write beautiful music, on November 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Leonia, located at 181 Fort Lee Road in Leonia, New Jersey. The society's members --Theresa Norris, flute; Marsha Heller, oboe; Roy Lewis, violin; Maggie Speier, viola; and Daryl Goldberg, cello - will be joined by guest artist violinist Janey Choi.

Beach's (1867-1944) compositional excellence paved the way for acceptance in a male dominated field. Her romantic Theme and Variations for Flute and String quartet is based on one of the many melodious songs she wrote.

Englishman Gustav Holst (1874-1934), known for his great orchestral suite The Planets, composed a Terzetto for the interesting combination of Flute, Oboe and Viola. He overcame a life of illness to compose a wealth of opera, orchestra and chamber music compositions.

Bedřich Smetana (1824-1884) is famously known for his musical tribute to Czech history in his orchestra piece Má vlast (My Homeland). After losing his hearing, he continued to compose one of his best works, the string quartet Z mého života (From My Life).

"In this time of unexpected violence, the LCMS' concerts offer a refuge, a community gathering to appreciate the beauty and expression of the human soul. The professional musicians of the Leonia Chamber Musicians nourish the human spirit with music," said Ms. Daryl Goldberg, President, Leonia Chamber Musicians Society.

The season closes on Sunday March 22, 2020 at 4 p.m., celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven's birthday with performances of the Quintet in Eb for Piano and Winds Op. 16, and the String Quartet Op. 132 in A minor. The concert takes place at the Presbyterian Church in Leonia, 181 Fort Lee Road in Leonia, New Jersey.

All tickets are $20, available for purchase at the door on the day of each performance or online at https://www.leoniachambermusicians.org. Students under age 18 are admitted free. Refreshments are served after the concert, and the audience is invited to meet and greet the musicians.

The Leonia Public Library presents The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society for a third annual Holiday Concert on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7 p.m. This special concert is free and open to the community. The library is located at 227 Fort Lee Rd. in Leonia, New Jersey, and parking is available in a lot behind the building and on side streets.

The LCMS begins the new year with a benefit concert for the Leonia High School Music Department on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 5 p.m. The concert, under the auspices of Si-Yo Classically Leonia, will be held at Leonia United Methodist Church, 396 Broad Avenue in Leonia, New Jersey.





