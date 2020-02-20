Leonia Chamber Musicians Society To Celebrate Beethoven's 250th Birthday

The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. performs their final season concert, a "Beethoven Birthday Celebration", on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Presbyterian Church in Leonia, located at 181 Fort Lee Road in Leonia, New Jersey. The nonprofit chamber organization, based in the borough of Leonia, performs the celebratory concert in honor of the 250th year of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth and features two great works of his chamber music.

A study in contrasts, the concert opens with the lyrical and joyful Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano by Englishman Michael Head. The next piece presents Beethoven's intense and emotional String Quartet Op. 132, evoking the mature and grateful man after surviving a serious illness. The program closes with the Quintet in Eb for Piano and Winds Op. 16, composed by a young, affable and charming Beethoven, as evidenced in the music.

All tickets are $20 and available for purchase at the door on the day of the performance or online athttps://www.leoniachambermusicians.org. Students under age 18 are admitted free. Refreshments are free and served at intermission, and the audience is invited to meet and greet the musicians. Presbyterian Church in Leonia is completely handicapped accessible with convenient parking.

The concert presents the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society's members: Marsha Heller, oboe; Roy Lewis, violin; Maggie Speier, viola; and Daryl Goldberg, cello. These musicians are joined by guest artists Samuel Katz, violin; Alan Kay, clarinet; Atsuko Sato, bassoon; Richard Hagen, French horn; and Soyeon Park, piano. The professional musicians all perform in the major concert halls of New York City, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and on Broadway.

In these times of turbulence, the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society's concerts offer a refuge, a community gathering to appreciate the beauty and expression of the human soul. The organization's musicians and concerts nourish the human spirit with music.

Donations are vital to the success and sustainability of its programs. No donation made with an open heart is too small. Tax-deductible contributions to the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. are welcomed and encouraged to continue the tradition of quality concerts at affordable prices. Donations through PayPal may be made securely on the website at https://www.leoniachambermusicians.org, or checks made out to the attention of Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. may be mailed to P.O. Box 473, Leonia, New Jersey 07605.





