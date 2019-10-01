Laura Benanti Comes To The Axelrod

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Laura Benanti will be performing in a gala concert at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 19 at 8:00 PM.

A New Jersey native, Laura Benanti is making her Shore debut on the Axelrod stage fresh off her critically acclaimed performance in Lincoln Center's revival of "My Fair Lady."

"As a native Jersey girl, I am thrilled to be performing at the Axelrod in October," says Benanti, "Jersey people are my favorite people. Outspoken, funny, warm and approachable. I always do my best to embody those qualities and do my home state proud!

Benanti won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Louise in the 2008 Broadway revival of "Gypsy," playing opposite Patti Lupone. In all, Benanti has received five Tony Award nominations. Her notable appearances on Broadway include "She Loves Me," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," "Into the Woods," and "The Wedding Singer."

Television viewers will recognize Benanti from her recurring roles and guest appearances on "Supergirl," "Law & Order: SVU," "Nashville," "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie," as well as her regular appearances on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" portraying First Lady Melania Trump. She also portrayed the Baroness on NBC's "The Sound of Music Live."

"We are thrilled to have Laura Benanti starring in our annual gala concert," says Axelrod Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco. "It's fitting to have this Jersey-born Broadway star coming home to help support the arts in New Jersey. Laura is a product of the Paper Mill Playhouse's apprentice program, and she's always eager to perform for her fellow Jersey residents."

Benanti will be performing an 80-minute set with her trio, reinterpreting songs from "The Sound of Music," "My Fair Lady," and other musical favorites she's performed on stage and screen.

The Axelrod offers free on-site parking and is handicap accessible.

VIP tickets for the gala are priced at $180 (includes reception), premium seats are $125, preferred are $100, and regular are $75. To purchase tickets, you may visit www.theaxelrodartscenter.org or call the box office at (732) 531-9106 ext. 14. You may also purchase tickets in person at the box office, Monday-Friday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.





