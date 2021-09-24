Laugh Out Loud During Upcoming Comedy Shows At SOPAC

We could all use a good laugh. Throughout SOPAC's 2021-2022 season, there are several opportunities for audiences of all ages to experience side-splitting comedy shows.

Laughs in the Loft, a hilarious stand-up series featuring a changing roster of jokesters, is held monthly. On February 12, join wholesome comedian Ryan Hamilton for a rib-tickling evening.

On February 25, Colin Quinn, known for his political commentary, is sure to present an uproarious show. In addition, SOPAC will host two comedic variety performances as part of its Kids 'N Family Series: BubbleMania! on January 15 and The Heart & Soul of Magic on February 12.

For more information about the acts and to purchase tickets, visit SOPACnow.org/comedy.