Latin's Most Successful Writer And Speaker, Daniel Habif, Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), presents one of the most important speakers in Latin America, Daniel Habif to Newark on Thursday, October 6 at 8PM.



Daniel Habif, Writer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, known as one of the best and most important Spanish-speaking lecturers in the world will take to the stage at NJPAC on Thursday, October 6 at 8PM. In the last two years, Motivational speaker, Habif appeared in over 320 conferences, in more than 170 cities achieving resounding success and helping people all over the world.



With over 19 million followers on his social networks and more than 250 million views on his YouTube channel, Daniel Habif has become the most influential Spanish-speaking voice in the world. He has shared the stage with icons of leadership such as Barack Obama and Ken Segal, the former creative director of Apple, among many others. His social creations such as Rodéate de Gigantes, El Cartel del Bien and Inquebrantables have profoundly impacted the uprising of a new generation of Spanish-speaking leaders. His lectures, videos and poetry have captivated millions of people in more than 20 countries.



"The moment comes to all of us, when there is no other choice but to make the decision that will determine our entire destiny. There are historical lessons in recent years, and we will need each other stronger, more agile and more courageous. WE'RE BACK! Broken on the outside, but in one piece on the inside," declared Daniel Habif. "This storm did not come to kill us, but to prune our weaknesses. It is time to transform the deadly blow into the most powerful of our engines. This day, you will hear within you a deafening roar of war that will echo into eternity. We will dream so high, until our legs shake. Regain your energy and fill yourself with vigor along with thousands, and your dreams will be the size of God. ROAR OR WAIT TO BE DEVOURED! "



Tickets to see Daniel Habif are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.