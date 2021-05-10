Laiona Michelle Joins George Street Playhouse as Artistic Associate

Broadway veteran Laiona Michelle, writer and star of the George Street Playhouse's production of Little Girl Blue - The Nina Simone Musical has joined the staff of George Street Playhouse as Artistic Associate.

"I'm so excited to have Laiona join us as Artistic Associate,' said Artistic Director David Saint. "In this role she will have a major impact on our programming both on the main stage and in our Education Department, a field in which she has had extensive experience. Laiona is a true life force!"

As a writer, an actor, and a Black woman, Laiona believes in the importance of "owning our stories." She champions the idea of breaking down stereotypes that would box her in or type cast her, therefore limiting her ability to grow. "I want to do important work. I want to tell our stories. I want to be in a room where the room is a reflection of me and a reflection of the world."

"David Saint and the entire George Street Playhouse staff has been such a huge support to me as an artist and creator," said Ms. Michelle "I feel incredibly honored to take on my newest role as Artistic Associate. We are not just a team here, we are indeed family. I am right at home."

Starting May 4, 2021, Laiona Michelle can also be seen on GSP's Virtual Stage in its upcoming production of Tiny Beautiful Things, in which she plays the central character, Sugar.

"Tiny Beautiful Things is so refreshing and uplifting -- and just what we all need during this season", says Michelle.

About Laiona Michelle:

Laiona Michelle is an expert at her craft and credits William Shakespeare as the reason she fell in love with theater. As a young girl, she was taken to see a Shakespearean production and was immediately captured by the production. Since that time, she has been developing her skills as a writer, actress and singer, constantly working on expanding the full range of her natural vocal abilities.

Capturing audiences performance after performance, Michelle dominated the world of acting. She added writer to her resume with her critical and box-office smash, Little Girl Blue, The Nina Simone Musical, which launched its world premiere engagement at the George Street Playhouse on Feb 1, 2019. Now, she takes on the mantle of book writer, for a new project, Mandela -- a musical based on Nelson Mandela's life; from his days as a leading activist against Apartheid, to his imprisonment and eventual release to become the nation's President.

Laiona Michelle began to gain national notoriety when she made her Broadway debut in 2015, in the musical, Amazing Grace, which opened at the Nederlander. Cast in the principal role of Nanna, a woman stolen away from her family by slave traders, she delivers one of the stand out musical moments of the play.

Before joining the cast of Amazing Grace, Laiona was part of the First National tour of The Book of Mormon. And prior to that, she had honed her skills, performing at some of the most renowned regional theatres in the United States including the Arena Stage, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, The Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Goodspeed Theatre Company, Westport Country Playhouse and many more.

For her achievements, Michelle has been nominated and is the recipient of numerous awards including the Independent Reviewers of New England, Best Lead Actress award (2001, Stonewall Jackson's House); and is the recipient the Barrymore and Carbonell Awards (2004, Constant Star); The NAACP Hollywood award (2005, Constant Star), and she was nominated for the Helen Hayes Award (2005, Yellowman).

Michelle has also written several children's plays/musicals for Dream Studios, a non-for-profit arts organization providing access to the performing arts, and located in her hometown of Springfield, Ma.

She is a graduate of Brandeis University (MFA), and did her undergraduate work at Alabama State University in Theatre Arts.