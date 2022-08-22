LIFELONG LEARNING Returns To Algonquin Arts Theatre This Fall

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the return of its popular Lifelong Learning Series for the 2022-2023 season. Algonquin Arts Theatre's Lifelong Learning lectures cover a wide variety of topics related to the art they present on stage. Each lecture is 90-minutes long and light refreshments are served. All classes will conclude with a question and answer period.

"We are thrilled to bring back our Lifelong Learning Program this season," stated Julie Nagy, Director of Arts Education at Algonquin Arts Theatre. Highlights of the new Lifelong Learning schedule include lectures on Frank Sinatra, Man of La Mancha, Short Films, stage direction, music direction and 'Music with the Maestro' featuring Father Alphonse Stephenson.



Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Knight of La Mancha Takes the Stage

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Gina Lupi

Join us on a 'quest to follow that star' and experience the musical story of the "mad" knight Don Quixote transpired to the Algonquin Arts Theatre stage with the Man of La Mancha Director Gina Lupi.

(Man of La Mancha coming to Algonquin stage in October 2022)



Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Frank Sinatra - Part 1: The Capitol Years

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Ricky Riccardi

Frank Sinatra is one of pop music's most abiding prodigies. Riccardi convincingly proves that Sinatra raised the art of romantic singing to a new height, treated each song as if it were the inevitable expression of a personal experience, and not separating the listener from the experience of a singular and compelling pop voice.

(Chris Pinnella 'Sinatra: The Main Event' coming to AAT on February 4, 2023)



Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Frank Sinatra - Part 2: The Reprise Years

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Ricky Riccardi

The life, music and genius of Frank Sinatra continues. Riccardi returns to lecture on the unique American entertainer that has secured his place in history through the biographical details drawn from an eventful, legendary life.



Wednesday, March 8, 2023

A Long and Adventurous Life in Short Films

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Lecture / Screening delivered by Asbury Shorts USA Founder & Director Doug LeClaire

Doug LeClaire delivers a lively and informative lecture & screening detailing the world of independent short film production and exhibition. Explore a retro perspective of Doug's 38-years in production management, producing, directing through the lens of TV commercials, Indie Films and various film projects including Asbury Shorts USA.

(World Best Short Films coming to AAT on March 11, 2023)



Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Role of the Director

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Gina Lupi

Gina Lupi has directed some of the largest productions to take our stage including The King & I, Jesus Christ Superstar and RENT. Ahead of her next production, Kinky Boots Music & Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, she will talk about the director's role in Algonquin and other theatre productions.

(Kinky Boots coming to Algonquin stage in March-April 2023)



Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Music with the Maestro

Two One-Act Operas: Pagliacci and Cavalleria Rusticana

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Father Alphonse Stephenson

The conductor of the Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea will discuss Cavalleria and Pagliacci, two stories and styles that complement each other to make opera such a unique and moving art form ahead of the April 15 & 16 concert.



Wednesday, May 17, 2023

From the Conductors Vantage Point

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor(s): Stephen Strouse

Take a front-row seat in joining the Music Director of Algonquin's production of Hello Dolly who will cover the basics of how he musically directs and conducts a show, inspired by the influential music and lyrics of Jerry Herman.

Hello Dolly coming to Algonquin stage in May 2023.



Cost:

Single Class: $15

Subscriber/ Member: $10*

Seven-class Package: $60



Reservation Recommended:

Call 732.528.9221 or

Book online at www.algonquinarts.org