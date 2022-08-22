Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIFELONG LEARNING Returns To Algonquin Arts Theatre This Fall

Lifelong Learning lectures cover a wide variety of topics related to the art they present on stage.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  
LIFELONG LEARNING Returns To Algonquin Arts Theatre This Fall

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the return of its popular Lifelong Learning Series for the 2022-2023 season. Algonquin Arts Theatre's Lifelong Learning lectures cover a wide variety of topics related to the art they present on stage. Each lecture is 90-minutes long and light refreshments are served. All classes will conclude with a question and answer period.

"We are thrilled to bring back our Lifelong Learning Program this season," stated Julie Nagy, Director of Arts Education at Algonquin Arts Theatre. Highlights of the new Lifelong Learning schedule include lectures on Frank Sinatra, Man of La Mancha, Short Films, stage direction, music direction and 'Music with the Maestro' featuring Father Alphonse Stephenson.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Knight of La Mancha Takes the Stage
1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)
Instructor: Gina Lupi
Join us on a 'quest to follow that star' and experience the musical story of the "mad" knight Don Quixote transpired to the Algonquin Arts Theatre stage with the Man of La Mancha Director Gina Lupi.
(Man of La Mancha coming to Algonquin stage in October 2022)

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Frank Sinatra - Part 1: The Capitol Years
1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)
Instructor: Ricky Riccardi
Frank Sinatra is one of pop music's most abiding prodigies. Riccardi convincingly proves that Sinatra raised the art of romantic singing to a new height, treated each song as if it were the inevitable expression of a personal experience, and not separating the listener from the experience of a singular and compelling pop voice.
(Chris Pinnella 'Sinatra: The Main Event' coming to AAT on February 4, 2023)

Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Frank Sinatra - Part 2: The Reprise Years
1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)
Instructor: Ricky Riccardi
The life, music and genius of Frank Sinatra continues. Riccardi returns to lecture on the unique American entertainer that has secured his place in history through the biographical details drawn from an eventful, legendary life.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023
A Long and Adventurous Life in Short Films
1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)
Lecture / Screening delivered by Asbury Shorts USA Founder & Director Doug LeClaire
Doug LeClaire delivers a lively and informative lecture & screening detailing the world of independent short film production and exhibition. Explore a retro perspective of Doug's 38-years in production management, producing, directing through the lens of TV commercials, Indie Films and various film projects including Asbury Shorts USA.
(World Best Short Films coming to AAT on March 11, 2023)

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
The Role of the Director
1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)
Instructor: Gina Lupi
Gina Lupi has directed some of the largest productions to take our stage including The King & I, Jesus Christ Superstar and RENT. Ahead of her next production, Kinky Boots Music & Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, she will talk about the director's role in Algonquin and other theatre productions.
(Kinky Boots coming to Algonquin stage in March-April 2023)

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Music with the Maestro
Two One-Act Operas: Pagliacci and Cavalleria Rusticana
1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)
Instructor: Father Alphonse Stephenson
The conductor of the Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea will discuss Cavalleria and Pagliacci, two stories and styles that complement each other to make opera such a unique and moving art form ahead of the April 15 & 16 concert.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
From the Conductors Vantage Point
1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)
Instructor(s): Stephen Strouse

Take a front-row seat in joining the Music Director of Algonquin's production of Hello Dolly who will cover the basics of how he musically directs and conducts a show, inspired by the influential music and lyrics of Jerry Herman.

Hello Dolly coming to Algonquin stage in May 2023.

Cost:
Single Class: $15
Subscriber/ Member: $10*
Seven-class Package: $60

Reservation Recommended:
Call 732.528.9221 or
Book online at www.algonquinarts.org


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Two River Theater to Host Celebration & Fundraising Event in SeptemberTwo River Theater to Host Celebration & Fundraising Event in September
August 22, 2022

Two River Theater is inviting the public to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the youth education program A Little Shakespeare with a special film screening of NJ PBS’s Here’s The Story: Much Ado, starring the cast and creative team from Two River’s 2022 production of A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:00pm.
Vivid Stage Offers Pass Options For Upcoming SeasonVivid Stage Offers Pass Options For Upcoming Season
August 22, 2022

Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering three pass options that offer savings and flexibility for its new season.
Premiere Stages Announces Cast of SCAB, Running September 8-25Premiere Stages Announces Cast of SCAB, Running September 8-25
August 18, 2022

Premiere Stages at Kean University will present the New Jersey Premiere of Gino Diiorio's Scab September 8-25 in Kean University's Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.).
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Season Opens With Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers And US PremierePrinceton Symphony Orchestra Season Opens With Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers And US Premiere
August 18, 2022

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra's (PSO's) 2022-2023 Season opens September 10-11 with the incomparable Anne Akiko Meyers performing Arturo Márquez' new violin concerto Fandango.
Gary Morgenstein's FREE PALESTINE Comes To Congregation Agudath Achim Of Bradley BeachGary Morgenstein's FREE PALESTINE Comes To Congregation Agudath Achim Of Bradley Beach
August 18, 2022

The first public reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein's explosive new play Free Palestine--a probe into issues torn from the front-pages of newspapers: academic freedom, political correctness, free speech, and the perils of parenting, all triggered by the firing of a Jewish teacher of Israeli-Palestinian studies for not being 'balanced enough'-will premiere at Congregation Agudath Achim, 301 McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ, on Sunday, September 4, at 7pm.