LES MISERABLES: Student Edition Announced At UCPAC

Union County Performing Arts Center, in association with Pixie Dust Players, presents Les Misérables: Student Edition from May 11-19 at the Hamilton Stage. This production features two casts with thirty-eight teen performers in each. Les Mis's music director, Geoffrey Ko, recently made his Broadway debut as the associate music director of Be More Chill. He will also be music directing Be More Chill's music and lyrist Joe Iconis' new show, Broadway Bounty Hunter, this summer.

In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter.

"This production is yet another fine example of the remarkable opportunities that are being made available here at UCPAC in our youth programming department" says UCPAC's Executive Director Brian Remo. "Ms. Maron is continuously thinking outside the box and reaching above and beyond, setting lofty goals and hitting them in stride. I am proud to say that the development of young artists has become a defining element of our identity here in Union County."

Tickets are $25.00 each. For more information and tickets, visit ucpac.org/events, visit the Box Office in person at 1601 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ, or call 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org. The Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ and is easily accessible to major roads and public transportation.





