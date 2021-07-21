LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION to be Presented by Aspire Performing Arts Company

This month, Aspire Performing Arts Company will present Les Misérables School Edition in a beautiful, outdoor staged concert at the Dey Mansion in Wayne. Performances run July 29 to 31.

Les Misérables is the world's longest running musical-a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning Les Misérables is as extraordinary today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Epic, grand, and uplifting, it packs an emotional wallop that has thrilled audiences all over the world.

The production features 30 youth performers from across Northern New Jersey, including Jordan Calderon as Jean Valjean, Brianna Santos as Fantine, Aidan Sales as Javert, Peter Ulrich as Marius, Emily Monaghan as Cosette, and Nia Rodriguez as Eponine. Rounding out the cast is Alex Nieves as Thenardier, Allison Paterno as Madame Thenardier, Bobby Becht as Enjolras and Benjamin Karras as Gavroche. The ensemble incudes Julia Bachman, Jack Bolton, Kiera Greenhalgh, Mia Guzman, Amy Hecht, Melia Hillman, Cameron Knauf, Michelle Lee, Morgan Maher, Claudia Marino, Adeline McCloskey, Victoria Morris, Anthony Paterno, Bri Reyes, Emely Rivera, Zackary Rosen, Jeneily Ruano, Noelle Santosuosso, Sophia Silvera, and Mia Ulrich.

Aspire PAC's production of Les Misérables School Edition is directed by Scott Baird and features musical direction by Charles Santoro. Cheryl Wilbur serves as Production Manager, and Valerie Pascale is the Stage Manager.

Performances will take place Thursday, July 29, Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at 7:00PM at the Dey Mansion, located at 199 Totowa Road in Wayne, NJ. To purchase tickets, visit aspirepac.booktix.com or contact Aspire PAC at 201-220-4933 or aspirepac@gmail.com.

"We are thrilled to get back to live theater this summer, and with this beloved classic show no less!" says Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. "Our incredibly talented cast has been working tremendously hard on this musical, which is not an easy score to master. They have done a brilliant job, and I can't wait for their chance to perform and take a bow!"

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth, teens, and young adults. Since 2016, Aspire has received 13 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, four Broadway World Regional Awards (35 nominations), and 35 National Youth Arts Awards (50+ nominations). For more information on Aspire PAC, visit aspirepac.com or find Aspire on social media @aspirepac.