LEARN TO TAME A DRAGON to Bring Family Musical to Broadway Theatre of Pitman
The story follows young Erik as he attempts to befriend a dragon and prove his own bravery.
By: Rachel Stone
In ancient Norway, a boy named Erik is always the last to be chosen for games and adventures. Determined to prove himself, he sets out to do something extraordinary—tame a dragon! But befriending a fire-breathing creature is no easy task, especially when the dragon would rather make a meal out of you than become your pet. This daring musical adventure brings courage, friendship, and even a dragon to life right before your eyes.
The production is set to be staged at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman, a performing arts venue in New Jersey.
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