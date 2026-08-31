LEARN TO TAME A DRAGON to Bring Family Musical to Broadway Theatre of Pitman

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In ancient Norway, a boy named Erik is always the last to be chosen for games and adventures. Determined to prove himself, he sets out to do something extraordinary—tame a dragon! But befriending a fire-breathing creature is no easy task, especially when the dragon would rather make a meal out of you than become your pet. This daring musical adventure brings courage, friendship, and even a dragon to life right before your eyes.

The production is set to be staged at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman, a performing arts venue in New Jersey.

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