 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

LEARN TO TAME A DRAGON to Bring Family Musical to Broadway Theatre of Pitman

The story follows young Erik as he attempts to befriend a dragon and prove his own bravery.

By:
LEARN TO TAME A DRAGON to Bring Family Musical to Broadway Theatre of Pitman

In ancient Norway, a boy named Erik is always the last to be chosen for games and adventures. Determined to prove himself, he sets out to do something extraordinary—tame a dragon! But befriending a fire-breathing creature is no easy task, especially when the dragon would rather make a meal out of you than become your pet. This daring musical adventure brings courage, friendship, and even a dragon to life right before your eyes.

The production is set to be staged at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman, a performing arts venue in New Jersey.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Broadway Theatre of Pitman
Upcoming Shows
Million Dollar Quartet
1/15 - 2/7/2027
Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

What the Constitution Means to Me in New Jersey What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/Morris Museum (9/19-9/20) PHOTOS
Auditions for "X" in New Jersey Auditions for "X"
Nutley Little Theatre (9/13-9/14)
Keigwin + Company: Stage Door in New Jersey Keigwin + Company: Stage Door
ArtYard (9/25-9/25)
Xian Zhang Conducts Mozart in New Jersey Xian Zhang Conducts Mozart
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/01-4/01)
The Stylistics An Unforgettable Night of Soul in New Jersey The Stylistics An Unforgettable Night of Soul
Enlow Recital Hall (10/04-10/04)
Adelphi Orchestra: American Voices at 250 in New Jersey Adelphi Orchestra: American Voices at 250
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (10/10-10/10)
Opening Weekend: Beethoven's "Emperor" & Schubert's "Great" in New Jersey Opening Weekend: Beethoven's "Emperor" & Schubert's "Great"
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/24-10/24)
Shoshana Bean Only Smoke Tour in New Jersey Shoshana Bean Only Smoke Tour
Union County Performing Arts Center (9/18-9/18)
Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria in New Jersey Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria
State Theatre New Jersey (4/18-4/18)
2027 Lunar New Year Celebration in New Jersey 2027 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/30-1/30)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets