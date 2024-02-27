Kyiv Virtuosi Symphony Orchestra Will Perform at State Theatre New Jersey in March

State Theatre New Jersey will present Kyiv Virtuosi Symphony Orchestra led by Chief Conductor Dmitry Yablonsky on Sunday, March 17 at 3pm. The program includes Myroslav Skoryk’s Melody, Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor; Mendelsohn & Moscheles’ “Fantasie Brilliante & Variations”; Ignaz Moscheles’ “Les Contrastes” Grand Duo Op. 115; Berliner’s Jacob’s Dream Cello Concerto; and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F Major. Soloists in the program include pianist Alon Kariv, Dmitry Yablonsky on cello, and the MultiPiano Ensemble. Tickets range from $25-$55.

Years of friendship and collaboration between a group of talented Ukrainian musicians, laureates of international competitions and a world-famous conductor and cellist Dmitry Yablonsky has formed and grown into the creation of Kyiv Virtuosi Symphony Orchestra. Audiences were immediately impressed by the high performing skills of the orchestra headed by Maestro Yablonsky, as well as by a thoroughly selected musical repertoire and innovative ways of presentation. Kyiv Virtuosi Orchestra has become the most demanded ensemble in the Ukraine.

During the orchestra’s first season, the orchestra performed in more than 120 concerts in Ukraine, Israel, Azerbaijan, Spain, Switzerland, and other countries. Immediately after its inception, Maestro Yablonsky was invited to become the Orchestra’s first chief conductor and artistic director of the Kyiv Virtuosi Symphony Orchestra. In February of 2017, Yablonsky initiated a tour, which was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel. The orchestra gave 17 concerts, and as a result, 11,500 people could enjoy the Kyiv Virtuosi performances, and the music of such composers as Luigi Boccherini, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Joseph Haydn, Franz Schubert, Antonio Vivaldi, and Astor Piazzolla.

During the following season, a European Foundation for Support of Culture sponsored the Orchestra’s tour to South America. The Orchestra enjoyed their sell-out concerts in Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and Ecuador. Thanks to the cooperation with the world music label Naxos Records, Kyiv Virtuosi Orchestra has recorded and released seven CDs. In 2018, the orchestra recorded a disc of chamber music composed by Valentyn Silvestrov, pianist Iryna Starodub, and Chief Conductor Dmitry Yablonsky, which was nominated for the Classical Music Awards 2018 as the Recording of the Year in Contemporary category.