Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kingston Trio, The Limeliters And Brothers Four Perform An Afternoon Of Folk At MPAC May 7

Experience the true sound of folk with Trifecta of Folk!

Apr. 12, 2023  

Kingston Trio, The Limeliters And Brothers Four Perform An Afternoon Of Folk At MPAC May 7

Three groups at the center of the 1960s Folk Revival continue to delight fans with their smooth musical sounds. The Kingston Trio ("Where Have All the Flowers Gone," "Tom Dooley"), The Brothers Four ("Try to Remember") and The Limeliters ("Take My True Love by the Hand") perform as the Trifecta of Folk at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, May 7 at 3 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again, after a forced nearly two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions as the group returns to their national tour. All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Buddy, who has performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio's performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture - and the top of the music charts. They'll perform such timeless classics "Where Have All The Flowers Gone?" and "Tom Dooley".

Now in their 60th year of performing and recording, The Brothers Four continue to delight millions of fans worldwide with their smooth, musical sounds. Since the early 1960s The Brothers Four have played thousands of college concerts, sung for U.S. presidents at the White House, appeared at countless Community Concerts, performed with symphony orchestras and jazz stars and toured dozens of foreign countries. They are truly "America's Musical Ambassadors to the World."

For 50+ years the Limeliters have entertained standing-room-only crowds with their incredible musical talent and zany sense of humor. They first made their mark in folk clubs and on college campuses during the height of the folk music boom of the early 60′s, which led to numerous TV appearances. With different configurations over the years, the group has preserved their signature vocal sound.

Experience the true sound of folk with Trifecta of Folk!

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride NJ and the Creating Change Network Present CREATI Photo
New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride NJ and the Creating Change Network Present CREATING CHANGE 2023
New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“the Alliance”) announces registration for this year's Creating Change in-person symposium on May 10, 2023 from 9:30am - 5:00pm at the Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. The event, supported by The Grunin Foundation, will feature a full day of breakout sessions, panel discussions, racial healing circles, and more for the New Jersey arts community.
The Morris County Economic Development Alliance To Screen SAVING THE GREAT SWAMP, April 25 Photo
The Morris County Economic Development Alliance To Screen SAVING THE GREAT SWAMP, April 25
New Jersey's Great Swamp is nestled with a 55-square-mile natural basin, about 25 miles from New York City. It is a quiet, undisturbed place which provides a home for more than 200 bird species, many mammals, and a variety of reptiles, amphibians and fish. It is also the home to one of New Jersey's largest breeding populations of Eastern Bluebirds. But it almost was lost.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT
State Theatre New Jersey presents Our Planet Live in Concert on Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm. The Emmy® Award-winning Netflix documentary has been reimagined as a live experience, combining highlights from the series with brand-new orchestrations and sequences to create an immersive journey across our planet for audiences of all ages.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS Photo
Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS
A humorous new version of the well-known story by Hoboken author Diana London. Along with some new characters, the 3 Little Pigs learn some important lessons  as they outwit the big bad wolf!

More Hot Stories For You


State Theatre New Jersey Presents OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERTState Theatre New Jersey Presents OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT
April 12, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents Our Planet Live in Concert on Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm. The Emmy® Award-winning Netflix documentary has been reimagined as a live experience, combining highlights from the series with brand-new orchestrations and sequences to create an immersive journey across our planet for audiences of all ages.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGSHudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS
April 12, 2023

A humorous new version of the well-known story by Hoboken author Diana London. Along with some new characters, the 3 Little Pigs learn some important lessons  as they outwit the big bad wolf!
Hackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theater's Highly Anticipated Spring GalaHackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theater's Highly Anticipated Spring Gala
April 12, 2023

 Two River Theater has announced Hackensack Meridian Health will be honored at its annual spring gala on Saturday, May 13th. This recognition is in appreciation of the health system's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and families throughout New Jersey, and for their continued support of Red Bank's theater and arts community.
Luna Stage premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND This MonthLuna Stage premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND This Month
April 12, 2023

Luna Stage will present the World Premiere of THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, a multi-writer, site-specific performance exploring the history and impact of The James Howe House from 1780 to present day. The Howe House is the first property in the Township of Montclair to be owned by an African American and formerly enslaved person, and has been the site of much current controversy.
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents Tennessee Williams' THE ROSE TATTOOThe Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents Tennessee Williams' THE ROSE TATTOO
April 12, 2023

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's (STNJ) 61st season will begin on May 31st with Tennessee William's The Rose Tattoo.  This exuberant, extravagant tale of Serafina Delle Rose, a Sicilian widow living on the turbulent Gulf Coast outside of New Orleans, is an astonishing and poetic ode to this irresistible force of sensuality and the power of longing, hope, and desire.
share