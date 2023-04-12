Kingston Trio, The Limeliters And Brothers Four Perform An Afternoon Of Folk At MPAC May 7

Three groups at the center of the 1960s Folk Revival continue to delight fans with their smooth musical sounds. The Kingston Trio ("Where Have All the Flowers Gone," "Tom Dooley"), The Brothers Four ("Try to Remember") and The Limeliters ("Take My True Love by the Hand") perform as the Trifecta of Folk at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, May 7 at 3 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again, after a forced nearly two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions as the group returns to their national tour. All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Buddy, who has performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio's performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture - and the top of the music charts. They'll perform such timeless classics "Where Have All The Flowers Gone?" and "Tom Dooley".

Now in their 60th year of performing and recording, The Brothers Four continue to delight millions of fans worldwide with their smooth, musical sounds. Since the early 1960s The Brothers Four have played thousands of college concerts, sung for U.S. presidents at the White House, appeared at countless Community Concerts, performed with symphony orchestras and jazz stars and toured dozens of foreign countries. They are truly "America's Musical Ambassadors to the World."

For 50+ years the Limeliters have entertained standing-room-only crowds with their incredible musical talent and zany sense of humor. They first made their mark in folk clubs and on college campuses during the height of the folk music boom of the early 60′s, which led to numerous TV appearances. With different configurations over the years, the group has preserved their signature vocal sound.

Experience the true sound of folk with Trifecta of Folk!

