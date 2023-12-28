Kelsey Theatre to Begin 2024 With New Production HALF MOON

Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre and In Death's Company will kick off 2024 with the thought-provoking and emotionally charged production "Half Moon," Jan. 5-7 at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus.

Written and directed by Kyle Hamilton and Lauren Fogarty, "Half Moon" promises to be a gripping theater experience that leaves audiences captivated and reflecting on the complexities of the human condition. The story delves deep into the lives of a chosen family of six, each wrestling with their own unique, conflicting coping mechanisms. As the plot unravels, secrets are revealed, forcing the characters to confront their hidden truths. This intense, humorous, and compelling narrative will take the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions while exploring themes of love, loss, and the complexity of relationships.

"Half Moon" showcases the talents of Kane Black of Hamilton, NJ (Paul); Evan Braasch of Bordentown, NJ (Ethan); Rachel Leonard of Robbinsville, NJ (Jamie); Alyssa Mills of Yardley, PA (Giselle); Nicole Perri of Florence, NJ (Cece); and Shanna Quackenbush of Rahway, NJ (Avery).

"Half Moon" will be presented Jan. 5-7, with Friday and Saturday evening shows starting at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday shows at 2 pm. Please note that due to the mature themes and content portrayed in "Half Moon," it is not suitable for children under the age of 16. Discretion is advised.

Performances will be at the Kelsey Theatre on the MCCC West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for children and students, and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.