Kelsey Theatre Takes First Step Towards Diverse And Inclusive Theatre

Kelsey Theatre, located in West Windsor, NJ, recognizes the need for growth and is committed to learning from the past. Their aim is to foster an inclusive environment for people of all races, genders, religions, sexual orientations, creeds, socio-economic statuses, nationalities and abilities.

The companies at Kelsey Theatre have pledged to take active steps towards true diversity through systemic policy change and individual accountability. Kelsey Forward Initiative, formed this past summer in response to supporting Black Lives Matter, concentrates on bringing more diversity into Kelsey Theatre.

Since March of 2020, the Kelsey Theatre has been dark due to covid-19. This past December, a small team of production specialists and performers worked over four days under full safety protocols to produce Kelsey's first show of the 2021 season and their first online production.

Kelsey Theatre has returned with Kelsey's New Year's Resolution... Out of the Box, a concert created with the intent to showcase diverse actors and open the eyes of the theatre community and the public to show that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) performers should be and can be considered for roles that are traditionally played by white actors. This amazing cast and a lot of "video-magic" showcases a special zoom call and group finale, and is not to be missed.

This show features songs performed from past Kelsey productions with the talents of Lynn Baskin, Steven Brandt, Jina Choi, Roberta Curless, Mimi B. Francis, Simon Hamilton, Dayley Katz, Makenna Katz, Mai Kawamura, Maria Keyser, Sheilla Kraft, Jonathan Polanco, Sasha Saco, Shawn Simmons, Kyrus Keenan Westcott, and Shan Williams. The show is presented by Kelsey Theatre and Kelsey Forward Initiative. Production staff includes Producer Beverly Kuo-Hamilton, Technical Director John M. Maurer, Music Coordinator Pamela Sharples, and Stage Managers Melissa Gaynor and Fabiola Bien-Aime.

Kelsey's New Year's Resolution... Out of the Box will premiere on the Kelsey Youtube page on February 13, 2021 at 8PM. Free.