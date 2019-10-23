Kelsey Theatre Stages JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

The ultimate story of sibling rivalry, betrayal, immense courage, and redemption comes to the stage of Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) with the Yardley Players' production of "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat," Nov. 8-17.

Dates and show times are Fridays, Nov. 8 and 15 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Nov. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. The community is invited to an opening night reception with the cast and crew on Nov. 8.

This family-friendly musical, with music by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, blends pop, country, and rock into an uplifting production filled with unforgettable songs. The show retells the biblical story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis, and recounts the jealousy of his 11 brothers, who fake Joseph's death and sell him into slavery. As a slave, Joseph rises though the ranks in the service of Egyptian tycoon Potiphar, and when others learn of his ability to interpret dreams, he catches the attention of Pharaoh.

Joseph accurately predicts an impending famine, and with the Pharaoh putting him in charge of preparations, Joseph saves Egypt from starvation - making him the most powerful man in Egypt, second only to Pharaoh himself. This culminates with an eventual reunion and reckoning with his brothers and family.

Cast members include William Augustin of Levittown, Pa., as Joseph, with Denise Carey of Newtown, Pa., serving as Narrator. Those playing the roles of the wives of Jacob, doubling as Potiphar Dancers include Abigail Gafgen, Robbinsville; Charis Edmond, Princeton; Kelly Sullivan, Middletown; Kaitlyn Young, Robbinsville; and Rachel Potter, East Windsor. Others in the role of wives include Kelly Fratz, Yardville, doubling as an Ishmaelite, and Tanya Hibbs, Hamilton, doubling as Camel, and Christine Seddon, Pennington, doubling as Mrs. Potiphar.

Those in the role of brothers of Joseph: Tom Chiola, Reuben, of Trenton; Chris Boerner, Judah, East Windsor; Jonathan Stanley, Gad, Old Bridge; Nicky Eldridge, Benjamin, Hamilton; Jordyn David, Naphtali, Robbinsville. Those playing brothers and doubling in other roles are Carlos Gonzalez Najera, Simeon (Potiphar), Burlington; Ed Broderick, Dan (Guard), Pennington; Kemani Scott, Asher (Guard), Allentown; Jeff King, Levi (Pharoah), Wrightstown; Parker Kasony, Zebulon (Baker), Lawrence; and D.J. Kelvy, Issachar (Butler), Hamilton.

Performing in the role of Jacob and as an Ishmaelite is Ernest Torres of New Hope, Pa. In the roles of Choir and Dancer are Gabriella Dirusso of Princeton Junction, Kelsey Egan of Hamilton, and Ayla Delvalle of Trenton. Choir and Sheep are Alicianna Rodriguez, Brielle Rowell, and Uriah Amacker, all of Trenton. Other Choir members are Rio Kiernen of Allentown; Maya Planas-Borgstrom, Bordentown; Nayla Hill, Trenton; Logan Yorke, Hamilton; Jacob King, Wrightstown; Josh Temple, Lawrenceville; Jamai Brown, Trenton; and Sidant Tiru, Princeton. Also in the Choir, doubling in other roles: Nick Torres, Morrisville, Pa., (Slave and Snake); and Liam Potter, East Windsor (Slave and Guard). Liz Wurtz of Levittown is in the role of Camel.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website at www.kelseytheatre.org, or call the box office for a brochure.

Photo: Joseph (William Augustin, center) and his brothers, bottom left, clockwise to bottom right: Reuben (Tom Chiola), Benjamin (Nicky Eldridge), Issachar (D.J. Kelvy), Simeon (Carolos Gonzalez-Najera), Zebulon (Parker Kasony), Levi (Jeff King), Asher (Kemani Scott), Gad (Jonathan Stanley), Judah (Chris Boerner), and Dan (Eddie Broderick) in the Yardlery Players production of "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat," Nov. 8-17 at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre.





