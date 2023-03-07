Kelsey Theatre Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER This Month

Maurer Productions OnStage presents the musical comedy "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" March 10 through 19 at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. The play will also be streamed on demand March 24-26.

Based on a novel by Roy Horniman, this murderously funny romp is filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs when eight doomed heirs meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways. (One actor plays all the not-so-nice heirs, which adds to the hilarity.)

It is London in 1907 and Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk, learns after the death of his mother, that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty's claim of being a relative, eight D'Ysquiths ahead of young Monty somehow begin dying in ways natural and, ahem, unnatural. Meanwhile, Monty juggles his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin, but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars.

The cast features Michael Schiumo of Hatboro, Pennsylvania as The D'Ysquith Family; Andrew Timmes of Princeton as Monty Navarro; Nicolette Boillotat of Brooklyn, New York as Sibella Hallward; Sally Graham Bethmann of Bensalem, Pennsylvania as Phoebe D'Ysquith; M. Kitty Getlik of Hamilton as Miss Marietta Shingle; Liz Susswein of Hamilton as Lady Eugenia D'Ysquith and others; Jennifer Boutros of Lawrenceville as Miss Evangeline Barley and others; Lori Howard of Mount Laurel as Tour Guide and others; Dan Slothower of Bordentown as Tom Copley and others; Edward Liu of Princeton Junction as the Magistrate and others; Michael Hall of Warminster, Pennsylvania as Inspector Pinckney and others.

The show is directed by John M. Maurer and produced by John M. Maurer and Diana Gilman Maurer. Other members of the production team are Music Director Peter De Mets, Choreographer Jane Coult, Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor, Lighting Designer Judi Parrish, Sound Engineer Evan Paine, Costume Designer Anthony Remer, and Stage Manager Melissa Gaynor.