Kelly Briggs to Bring New Concert HOME to Hometown Church Mary Mother Of The Church Parish

Broadway veteran ( Les Miserables and CATS) and Bordentown native Kelly Briggs will bring an all new concert to his hometown of Bordentown New Jersey on Friday October 11th at 7pm in the Church he grew up in.

"Home" songs of hope, inspiration and a little Broadway will be performed for one night only at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 45 Crosswicks Street in Bordentown.

Special guest performers include Jesus Alfonso Gonzalez and the MMOTCP Choir.

Musical Director for the evening is Broadway's John McMahon who is also a New Jersey native.

For tickets please go to kellybriggshome.eventbrite.com or call 609-298-0261. All seating is reserved and all tickets are $23.18 each. All proceeds will benefit MMOTCP.

Kelly is the recipient of 11 Broadway World Awards as well as the Backstage Bistro Award and New York Nightlife Award.

For more info on Kelly , please visit kellybriggs.com

