Kean Stages Presents George Orwell's ANIMAL FARM

Kean Theatre Conservatory presents Animal Farm from March 24 to April 1st in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center. Adapted by Ian Woolridge from the book by George Orwell, Animal Farm tells the story of a group of farm animals who rise up against the powers that be, hoping to create a society of equality and justice where the animals can be happy and free. But some are not as they appear.

Hiding behind false facades, these unexamined characters give rise to a terrifying new system of oppression. In the age of "woke culture," we must ask ourselves this: Who and what is the puppet and the puppeteer? What is required to turn our ideals into reality? What is the art of true revolution? How do we handcraft the world we wish to live in? And what mistakes do we repeat when we fail to study our inner world as we attempt to change the outer?

"This brilliant adaptation of Animal Farm by George Orwell will blow your memory of having read the book" says Todd Murphy, Theatre Director of Teaneck High school "This excellent production was a ritual of the working class, mixed with call and response patterns, ring shouts, tribal rhythmic movements... wrapped in an eclectic, scenic lighting and sound design, ...this was holy theatre that made me look at history, the oppressors and the oppressed."

The production is directed by Nehprii Amenii, a Brooklyn based stage director and playwright who was clear that she did not want to create a historical play, but rather highlight our present moment. She notes that "this play is not a call to action. I simply hope for it to be a light that disturbs the eyes in darkness, causing them to blink a bit. Squint. Readjust. to look again. And it is my very personal request for each of us to go inward and to look inside our own selves. To be honest there. Even if you have to whisper. I personally believe that self-study and self- transformation are the only way to a true revolution.

Animal Farm features choreography by Rakia Seaborn, original music by Tyler Sautner and Marcus McPherson with musical direction by Eitan Hiller. Lighting design by Joshua Langman and Ellie Sweeney, scenic by DavidBarber, costumes by Karen Lee Hart, Make-up by Katie Scarlett. Puppetry Design by Nehprii Amenii with Fabrication Assistance by Liss Faitoute and Natalya Cespedes. Dramaturgy and Projections by Aidan Colon.

Animal Farm is performed by Juan Tobon, Aidan Colon, Daivid Cruz, Riv Dabul, Christopher Torres, Marcus McPherson, Raul Ortega, Kendual J. Robinson , Stacia Belcuore , Melanie McNamara, Ariel Rivera , Ken Macalos, Kaitlin Kawko, Brandon Luckenbaugh, Eitan Hiller, and Jeremiah Rosado

Performances take place March 24, 25, 29, 31 and April 1st at 7:30pm; March 25, 26, and April 1st at 2:00; and a March 30th performance at 5:30pm with a Q&A.

Tickets are $10-$15 and available three ways: (1) Over the phone at (908) 737-7469, (2) In person, at the Wilkins Theatre, (3) One hour before the show, in person at the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center. Tickets are limited. Please call the Box Office before traveling to Kean to purchase in-person tickets.