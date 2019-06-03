Kean Stage Announces New Shows For 2019/2020 Season

Tickets are now on sale for four exciting shows coming to Kean Stage in the 2019/2020 season. We look forward to unveiling the rest of our season very soon, which includes Broadway, pop, classic rock, oldies, instrumental, spoken word, family shows and films.

On Friday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m., Kean Stage presents the Vienna Boys Choir, the world's foremost children's choral group and among the oldest of all musical organizations, having been founded pursuant to an Imperial decree in 1498. This choir is beloved the world over for its lively style and beautiful tone.

ARTrageous, a fascinating, high-energy performance by a troupe of 12 artists, singers, dancers and musicians, is set for Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. These performers combine fine art, live music, singing, dancing, humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color. Audiences of all ages are sure to love this show!

The Klezmatics make their way to our stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8. Since their emergence more than 30 years ago, this Grammy-winning band has raised the bar for Eastern European Jewish music and created a large body of work that helped change the face of contemporary Yiddish culture. The band has led a popular revival of this ages-old, nearly forgotten art form that appeals even to those with no previous exposure to the music.

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar will present their fresh take on contemporary gospel, pop and musical theater hits at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1. Known for their rich harmonies and intricate arrangements as well as their viral videos, this group has won millions of followers on YouTube.

Stay tuned for the announcement of our season opener, who will perform on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22. This multiple Grammy Award winner will help us celebrate the 10th anniversary of our beautiful Enlow Recital Hall. With only 312 seats, these tickets will go fast, so sign up for email updates at www.keanstage.com.

For tickets or more information, call 908-737-7469 or visit www.keanstage.com.





