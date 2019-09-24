Kathy Najimy To Celebrate HOCUS POCUS At MPAC

Get into the Halloween spirit by bringing the Sanderson sisters back to life one more time! Join actress Kathy Najimy for a live discussion and Q&A before a screening of the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus, Saturday, October 26 at 8 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $19-$49; $99 with a post-show meet and greet with Ms. Najimy.

Najimy will be telling behind the scenes stories and answering your questions in-person before a screening of the must-see movie of the season. Come in your Halloween costume for this fun and festive evening at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 26 at 8 pm.

According to Winifred (Bette Midler), All Hallows' Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok! So grab your broom... or vacuum... and fly on over in your best witchy wear to take part in our costume contest, judged by Mary Sanderson (Najimy) herself!

Relive this Halloween tradition, or experience for the first time the hilarity of these witches, desperate for immortality.

Best known for her work in more than 30 films (including the blockbusters Sister Act, Hocus Pocus and Rat Race), as the voice of Peggy Hill on King of the Hill, and for her current roles on VEEP, Younger, and Graves; Kathy Najimy is also a celebrated advocate on the frontline of a myriad of progressive social causes including #MeToo and Time's Up. Outspoken, energizing and inspirational, Najimy combines her acting and talents with a passionate commitment to equality, women's leadership and issues ranging from increasing cancer research to LGBTQ rights.





