Kathleen Madigan Takes the Stage at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Kathleen Madigan 8 O'Clock Happy Hour Tour on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.



When Kathleen Madigan takes the stage, you're in hilarious hands. She's no nonsense, no holds barred, and "no filler, all killer." The Chicago Tribune says she's "all but perfected the art of crafting and delivering a perfect joke"-no surprise for a road warrior who's played to sold-out crowds across the country for nearly 30 years. You've seen her on every late night show ever, along with her Netflix special "Bothering Jesus" and Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." NJPAC audiences demanded we bring Kathleen back after her last appearance in Newark-come see why.

Tickets to see Kathleen Madigan go On-Sale Friday, October 11th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





