Kate Hamill's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Now Playing at Princeton Summer Theater

Princeton Summer Theater's 2023 season begins with Kate Hamill's Pride & Prejudice, running through July 2nd.

Artistic director Eliyana Abraham describes the adaptation as one that "lends a contemporary voice to Austen's classic story, while continuing to uplift the core themes that are at the heart of the Pride and Prejudice that many know and love."

Shows are Thursday-Saturday 8 PM, Saturday and Sunday 2 PM. Matinee tickets $30, evenings $35.

Founded in 1968, Princeton Summer Theater is a semi-professional summer stock theater company located in Princeton University's Hamilton-Murray Theater. It recently won the 2019 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Award for "Best Small Theater." Notable alumni include Tony Award-winning actress Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Tony Award-winning producer Geoff Rich (Avenue Q), and Hollywood actor William Hootkins (Star Wars, Batman).

