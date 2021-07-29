Karen Ziemba to Perform as Part of Cape May Stage's Broadway Series

Cape May Stage's Broadway Series is back and bigger than ever! For the 2021 season, they are moving the Broadway Series to the Cape May Convention Hall and using their state-of-the-art audio equipment to present incredible performances.

Join Cape May Stage on Monday, August 2 at 7:00 PM at the Cape May Convention Hall, NJ for Tony-winning actor-singer-dancer Karen Ziemba returns to Cape May Stage! Join one of Broadway's most versatile and beloved performers as she performs Broadway Classics like never before. Tony-winning actor-singer-dancer Karen Ziemba is one of Broadway's most versatile and beloved performers. Karen received the Tony Award - along with the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards - starring in Susan Stroman and John Weidman's hit musical, Contact, at Lincoln Center Theater. On and Off-Broadway, Karen has played murderers and marathoners, a daughter of the West, to the daughter of an American president. She starred as "Roxie Hart" in Kander and Ebb's Chicago, and "Rita Racine" in their Steel Pier (for which she received her first Tony award nomination as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations), and starred in the new Gershwin musical, Crazy For You.

https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=367