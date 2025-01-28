KASHMIR - THE SPIRIT OF LED ZEPPELIN LIVE! Comes to NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present KASHMIR - THE SPIRIT OF Led Zeppelin LIVE! on Friday, September 19th, at 8 PM. Kashmir is one of the most popular Led Zeppelin-inspired bands, featuring vocalist Jean Violet. This group is more than just a tribute band; it offers an immersive experience that brings the iconic music of Led Zeppelin to life.



Founded by Jean Violet in 2000, the band has evolved from performing on the streets of New York City to becoming one of the premier Led Zeppelin tribute acts, captivating audiences both nationally and internationally.



This concert offers a complete audio and visual experience. The members of KASHMIR not only replicate the sound of Led Zeppelin but also bear a striking resemblance to the legendary band. This visual realism, combined with their intense sound, enhances the overall experience. Attending a KASHMIR concert is like being transported back to an era when musical giants walked the Earth.



Don't miss the opportunity to see KASHMIR featuring Jean Violet. They embody the Spirit of Led Zeppelin Live, offering a performance that is both nostalgic and exhilarating. Whether you are a lifelong fan of Led Zeppelin or new to their music, KASHMIR promises an unforgettable experience that captures the essence of one of rock's greatest bands.