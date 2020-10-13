Just Announced: MILK & COOKIES Fall Series Available Online

Lively storytelling and music series for children ages 3-10.

State Theatre New Jersey announces the return of the lively storytelling series Milk & Cookies for fall 2020. The Milk & Cookies series-which has been a popular State Theatre program for more than 10 years-is now going to be available online. The Milk & Cookies series returns with two delightful programs for children ages 3-10 and their families.

The series kicks off on Saturday, October 24, with storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston; followed by musician Joanie Leeds on November 14. To participate, a minimum donation of $10 per event is required and gives an entire household access to a Milk & Cookies show. To donate or for more information, visit STNJ.org.

2020 Milk & Cookies Lineup:

Charlotte Blake Alston

Saturday, October 24

Charlotte Blake Alston has shared her African and African American tales with audiences from Cape Town to Carnegie Hall, at events ranging from concerts in Japan to the U.S. Presidential Inaugural festivities. Patrons who donate will receive an email the day of the event at 10am with a link to watch the performance. The video can be viewed at any time and will be active from October 24 through December 23, 2020.

Joanie Leeds

Saturday, November 14

For her original kids music, singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds has won first place in the USA Songwriting Competition, the Independent Music Award, Gold Parents' Choice Award, NAPPA Gold Award, and Family Choice Award. One of the top nationally-touring kindie rock singers today, Leeds recently released her ninth studio album, All the Ladies. Patrons who donate will receive an email the day of the event at 10am with a link to watch the performance. The video can be viewed at any time and will be active from November 14 through February 14, 2021.

