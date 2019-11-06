JulieDance Presents 22nd Annual Production of THE NUTCRACKER Ballet

The Adelphi Orchestra will join the members of the internationally renowned Donetsk Ballet, one of Eastern Europe's foremost dance companies, and students of the Midland Park, NJ based Miss Patti's School of Dance in the 19th Annual production of Tchaikovsky's universally timeless masterwork, The Nutcracker Ballet presented by JulieDance.

As the holiday season approaches, we once again look forward to the music and magic of a timeless dance tradition presented with live music ~ Tchaikovsky's most beloved ballet, The Nutcracker. Dancing confections, soldiers marching into battle and dastardly rodents combine in a dazzling display culminating in classic fashion with a beautiful princess finding her handsome prince. For the 22nd consecutive season, the internationally acclaimed Donetsk ballet company and Miss Patti's School of Dance, totaling 170 lavishly costumed performers, present this favorite holiday tradition. Accompanied with live music by the award-winning Adelphi Orchestra, three performances are scheduled the weekend of Dec 14/15 at Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus NJ.

The performances are sponsored by JulieDance, a non-profit arts organization founded in 1997 by Patti and Darryl Vigon in memory of their beloved daughter, Julie, who succumbed to Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, at the age of 12. Julie was a promising young ballerina who distinguished herself as a student at the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center and as a performer in the children's repertoire of many New York City Ballet productions. JulieDance is dedicated to fostering participation in and appreciation for dance and music, and to supporting the research and treatment of childhood cancer. In twenty years, JulieDance has raised $550,000 for pediatric cancer organizations. JulieDance is a 501 (c)(3) organization. To learn more about JulieDance please visit Juliedance.org

Donetsk Ballet, Adelphi Orchestra and Ballet Students of Miss Patti's School of Dance

Donetsk Ballet, the resident company of Donetsk, Ukraine, has been regarded as one of Eastern Europe's's foremost dance companies, rivaling the Bolshoi and Kirov. The touring group of the Company features 18-20 National and Honored Artists of Ukraine. Since 1993, the Donetsk Ballet, performing The Nutcracker with students of regional ballet schools throughout the Eastern United States has delighted audiences with their masterful artistry.

The Adephi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic and dance concerts. For the past 16 years, the Adelphi Orchestra has sponsored a Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra presents concerts with accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. Nominated by its peers for the past 4 years the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award in the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division, the Adelphi Orchestra is a member of the League of Orchestras. It is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and a member of the New Jersey cultural community for 66 years. The mission of the Adelphi Orchestra is to serve the musical and educational needs of the citizens of New Jersey, with special emphasis given to families with young children, seniors and those with limited financial means. To further this end, numerous concerts are offered free of admission charges. The Adelphi Orchestra strives to advance the orchestral arts through education, commissions, community partnerships, and its robust young artist programming. Within the orchestra, the company fosters a challenging and enjoyable environment where artistic excellence can flourish. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit AdelphiOrchestra.org

Charmingly complementing the Donetsk Ballet professionals with youthful beauty, artistry and energy are 150 highly trained and choreographed ballet students of Miss Patti's School of Dance.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday Dec. 14 @ 7:00pm, and two performances held on Sunday Dec.15 @ 1:00pm & 4:00pm. Performances are at Paramus Catholic High School, 425 Paramus Road. Tickets are $40, $45. For information or to purchase tickets call (201) 670-4422. MasterCard, Visa and Amex accepted. Group rates available.





