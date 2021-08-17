Judy Kaye to Host Project ALS Benefit Concert of NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT to Honor Rebecca Luker

Help Make a Difference! New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," in support of Project ALS, will join 2-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye for a special benefit virtual performance of the Broadway musical Nice Work If You Can Get It to honor the love and memory of the late Rebecca Luker. Hosted by Ms. Kaye, the evening will feature Jesse Walker as Jimmy Winter, Cooper Grodin as Cookie and Dinanda Klaassen as Billie Bendix, with Estelle Balsirow as Eileen, William Brown as Chief Berry, Loren Dunn as Duke Mahoney, Carol Flanagan as Milicent Winter, Nancy Homan as Duchess Estonia Dulworth, Wolf Krebs as Senator Max Evergreen and Rose Taylor as Jeannie Muldoon.

The ONE-NIGHT ONLY special benefit concert will live stream on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 7:00PM EST / 5:00PM PST.

Watch via livestream on all "The Jesse Walker Show" social media pages:

Donations may be made by visiting fundraise.projectals.org/give/351504/#!/donation/checkout

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit and support Project ALS therapeutics research.

Nice Work If You Can Get It is a musical featuring songs by George and Ira Gershwin, with a book written by Joe DiPietro, based on material by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse. Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, Nice Work If You Can Get It premiered on Broadway in April 2012 and featured Matthew Broderick as Jimmy Winter, Kelli O'Hara as Billie Bendix, and Judy Kaye who received a Tony Award for her performance as Duchess Estonia Dulworth.

Jesse Walker, named "Talk Show Host with Tenacity" by New Jersey's Bergen Record in 2005, has been producing, directing, choreographing, and acting in his own plays, as well as other revivals, since he was 15-years old. Walker runs his own theater group and puts on plays locally around his neighborhood almost every year. During high school, he hosted his own show on public access on ECTV in Emerson, NJ. After relocating and a 6-year break, Jesse returned via internet with his revamped debut of "The Jesse Walker Show." Musical theater credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Take Me As I Am (original), Smile Annie Farbissen, A Christmas Carol with a Jewish twist (an original adaptation). Television credits: "The Jesse Walker Show," and "Caroline Rhea." Awards: The New Jersey Governors Award for being the first handicapped person to have his own celebrity talk show.

Project ALS identifies and funds the most promising scientific research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS. They recruit the world's best scientists and doctors to work together-rationally and aggressively-to develop a better understanding of the ALS disease process and, in parallel, better therapeutic strategies. Project ALS is the world's first ALS organization to focus exclusively on research. They have raised over $100 million in 22 years to fund ALS research programs at leading academic institutions including Harvard University, Columbia University, UCSF, and the Salk Institute, and have made significant progress toward a cure for ALS.