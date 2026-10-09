 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Judah Mantell's ORACLE to Play Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall

The sold-out NYC show features 75 minutes of immersive storytelling blending psychology and psychological illusion.

By:
Judah Mantell's ORACLE to Play Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall

Debonair Music Hall, in association with Black Box Studios, will present ORACLE: A MIND-READING SHOW -- featuring mentalist Judah Mantell and classic parlour magician Yechiel Wertentheil opening -- on Thursday, October 22nd at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666.

ORACLE is an evening of immersive storytelling guided by mindreading, ESP, and telepathy. Over seventy-five minutes, Mantell blends psychology, suggestion, and the surreal into something built out of the thoughts of the people in the room. Guided by audience intuition and the unseen connections between us, it's an experience that is at once intimate, thought-provoking, and ultimately both wonderful and strange.

From the iconic Magic Castle in Hollywood to stages around the world, Judah Mantell has spent over fifteen years exploring the subtle art of getting inside your head. He started performing magic at seven and found his way to psychological illusion as a teen. A Bergen County native who has performed for major clients including Dell, Technicolor and Unity Technologies, he's thrilled to bring his theater show from Manhattan to his hometown of Teaneck.  

Opening the evening is Yechiel Wertentheil, a classic parlour magician whose sleight of hand is the kind you need to see to believe.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

A Beat of Our Own in New Jersey A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
Pipeline in New Jersey Pipeline
Vanguard Theater (10/08-10/25)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert in New Jersey Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/27-2/27)
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák in New Jersey Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/21-2/21)
ODC/Dance in New Jersey ODC/Dance
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (10/09-10/09)
50th Anniversary Screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW with LIVE Shadowcast! in New Jersey 50th Anniversary Screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW with LIVE Shadowcast!
The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts (11/07-11/07)
Freestyle: A Love Story in New Jersey Freestyle: A Love Story
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/06)
Nacho Ate Spiderman in New Jersey Nacho Ate Spiderman
New Jersey Repertory Company (10/01-10/25)
Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics in New Jersey Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/19-12/19)
Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven
Richardson Auditorium (3/12-3/12)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets