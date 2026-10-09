Judah Mantell's ORACLE to Play Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall
The sold-out NYC show features 75 minutes of immersive storytelling blending psychology and psychological illusion.
Debonair Music Hall, in association with Black Box Studios, will present ORACLE: A MIND-READING SHOW -- featuring mentalist Judah Mantell and classic parlour magician Yechiel Wertentheil opening -- on Thursday, October 22nd at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666.
ORACLE is an evening of immersive storytelling guided by mindreading, ESP, and telepathy. Over seventy-five minutes, Mantell blends psychology, suggestion, and the surreal into something built out of the thoughts of the people in the room. Guided by audience intuition and the unseen connections between us, it's an experience that is at once intimate, thought-provoking, and ultimately both wonderful and strange.
From the iconic Magic Castle in Hollywood to stages around the world, Judah Mantell has spent over fifteen years exploring the subtle art of getting inside your head. He started performing magic at seven and found his way to psychological illusion as a teen. A Bergen County native who has performed for major clients including Dell, Technicolor and Unity Technologies, he's thrilled to bring his theater show from Manhattan to his hometown of Teaneck.
Opening the evening is Yechiel Wertentheil, a classic parlour magician whose sleight of hand is the kind you need to see to believe.
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