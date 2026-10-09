Judah Mantell's ORACLE to Play Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall

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Debonair Music Hall, in association with Black Box Studios, will present ORACLE: A MIND-READING SHOW -- featuring mentalist Judah Mantell and classic parlour magician Yechiel Wertentheil opening -- on Thursday, October 22nd at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666.

ORACLE is an evening of immersive storytelling guided by mindreading, ESP, and telepathy. Over seventy-five minutes, Mantell blends psychology, suggestion, and the surreal into something built out of the thoughts of the people in the room. Guided by audience intuition and the unseen connections between us, it's an experience that is at once intimate, thought-provoking, and ultimately both wonderful and strange.

From the iconic Magic Castle in Hollywood to stages around the world, Judah Mantell has spent over fifteen years exploring the subtle art of getting inside your head. He started performing magic at seven and found his way to psychological illusion as a teen. A Bergen County native who has performed for major clients including Dell, Technicolor and Unity Technologies, he's thrilled to bring his theater show from Manhattan to his hometown of Teaneck.

Opening the evening is Yechiel Wertentheil, a classic parlour magician whose sleight of hand is the kind you need to see to believe.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 21 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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