Join NJPAC BACKSTAGE With Grammy Nominated JON B Tonight

NJPAC's In Your Living Room Series continues with its unique ongoing virtual programming announces their new initiative, "NJPAC Backstage." "NJPAC Backstage" is a series of interviews by recent performers who headlined Horizon's Sounds of the City outdoor concert series. "NJPAC Backstage" is hosted by NJPAC's own Latoya Dawson. Artists will give viewers a "Backstage" view of intimate footage on what it's like to perform at this very popular annual community event.



Tonight, (Tuesday, May 5th) Grammy Nominated Songwriter, producer and vocalist JON B will join NJPAC's Latoya Dawson for a live interview on Instagram at 6PM. Don't miss this special opportunity to get a behind the scenes discussion when JON B performed recently at Horizon Foundatiotion's Sounds of the City and learn more about this talented R&B performer.

Follow Instagram/@NJPAC & tune in at 6!



NJPAC's weekly Live DJ Dance Party! every Thursday, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Facebook.com/NJPAC -Guest DJ's are as follows:

Thursday May 7 DJ Checo and DJ Jay-J (Rafael Pacheco and Jay Castello

Thursday, May 14 DJ D-Real (Darryl Stewart)

Thursday, May 21 DJ Storm Norm Da General (Norman Bradley)

Thursday, May 28 DJ Ran

Thursday, June 4 DJ MD (Marcy DePina)

Thursday, June 11 DJ Jihad Muhammad

It's time to get up and move and groove to NJPAC's Virtual Weekly Dance Party Every Thursday at 7PM.

This collection of virtual performances can be found on the Arts Center's website, at njpac.org/inyourlivingroom. Check out NJPAC's Facebook and Twitter feeds for live events throughout the week, which will be archived on the website.



For more information and updates about the Arts Center's response to the coronavirus pandemic, please visit NJPAC's website.





