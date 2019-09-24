Johnny Cash Tribute Comes To MPAC In October

Shawn Barker brings to music of Johnny Cash to life in The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash, Thursday, October 24 at 8 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $29-$59.



When you love music as much as I do and people love Johnny Cash as much as they do there really isn't much of a choice," Barker says. "I do what I do so people can continue to enjoy the music of Johnny Cash over and over again. For me there is no beating a live show and since we cannot see Johnny live any more I am proud to be celebrating his music each and every time I go on stage. As one of his greatest fans, I am as loyal to his music as the next Johnny Cash lover. Johnny's music has feeling and that's something you get best from a live show."



Shawn Barker was born and raised in the metro St. Louis area where like most entertainers, Shawn's first experience with music was attending church with his family. From singing in church, playing drums in the school marching band or singing in cover bands and coffee houses, music and entertainment has always been in Shawn's blood.



In 2004, Shawn auditioned for the part of Elvis Presley in the Broadway production of Million Dollar Quartet. The director, Floyd Mutrux, recognized Shawn's unique talent and requested Shawn to submit an audition for the part of Johnny Cash. Shawn agreed and was instantly cast in the part with Mutrux saying, "We have 100 people who can play Elvis, but we only have one that can play, Johnny Cash."



Since then, Shawn has performed his unmatchable tribute to Johnny Cash all over the world touring in Australia, Europe, Canada and across the United States. Shawn has performed as Cash in the world famous tribute shows "Legends in Concert" and "One Night in Memphis," the four part show paying tribute to Sun Records recording artists, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.



Johnny Cash was one of the best selling artists of all time, selling over 90 million records throughout his storied career. Johnny Cash's music embraced country, rock, folk and gospel. He is a member of the Country Music, Rock and Roll and Goispel Hall of Fames. Memorable Cash songs include "I Walk the Line," "Ring of Fire" and "Folsom Prison Blues."





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You