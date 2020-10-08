Joanie Leeds Presents MILK & COOKIES

Milk & Cookies is an online, lively storytelling and music series for families. This program is perfect for children ages 3-10.

For her original kids music, singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds has won first place in the USA Songwriting Competition, the Independent Music Award, Gold Parents' Choice Award, NAPPA Gold Award, and Family Choice Award. One of the top nationally-touring kindie rock singers, Joanie returns to the State Theatre with her high-energy, interactive kids' rock.

Although they can't meet in person to provide milk and cookies for this virtual series, they want to provide some fun snack ideas for you and your family to make at home! Sing along to Joanie Leeds' "Mother Earth" while enjoying these Mother Earth Cupcakes, or enjoy a healthier option with these "Beautiful" Strawberry Ladybugs!

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's family programs. Donate What You Can-a minimum donation of $10 gives you access to this Milk & Cookies Show for you and your family, larger donation amounts are greatly appreciated and help support State Theatre's family programming.

You will receive an email the day of the event with a link to watch the performance. Watch it right away or save for later. The link they provide you will be active until February 14, 2021. Any questions, email info@stnj.org.

Please note: Existing ticket holders for this event will receive an email with the link to view this event on November 14 at 10am.

Event Page: https://www.stnj.org/event/mc-joanieleeds

