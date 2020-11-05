Jersey City Votes in Favor of Tax to Help the Arts

The tax will help to produce a reliable revenue stream to help the arts industry across the city.

Voters in Jersey City have voted in favor of a tax to help the arts, The New York Times reports.

64 percent of the voters there supported the tax in a nonbinding referendum that now just seeks final approval from the City Council.

"It shows that the arts are important to people even in the toughest of times," said Robinson Holloway, a former chair of the Jersey City Arts Council.

The tax will help to produce a reliable revenue stream to help the arts industry across the city. Jersey City is the first municipality in the state to establish a tax to benefit the arts.

The new tax will not cure all of the issues the arts industry is currently facing. It is currently expected to generate between $1 and 2 million a year, which will be distributed to select organizations or individuals through an application process.

Read more on The New York Times.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You