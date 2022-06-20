Jersey City To Host Its First Ever Le DÃ®ner En Blanc This Summer

Le DÃ®ner en Blanc, the popular Parisian-inspired pop-up picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code will take place in Jersey City for the first time ever this summer. The exact date will be announced later on.

To participate in this first edition: guests must be invited via the hosts' network or participating partners or get on the waiting list via the official website. To be part of this inaugural event people can sign up now via the official website at jerseycity.dinerenblanc.com and click on the Register tab.

Le DÃ®ner en Blanc began in Paris in 1988 when FranÃ§ois Pasquier, returning from a long stay abroad, had the idea to gather friends for a picnic. As the number of guests grew, he decided to hold the dinner in a public space and ask everyone to dress in all white to easily recognize one another. The event was such a success that they all agreed to repeat the experience the following year. Each year, the evening gathered more and more friends. Over the years, Le DÃ®ner en Blanc has become one of the most sought-after culinary events around the world! What was a "friends and word-of-mouth only" event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents.

Now for the first time ever, Jersey City will welcome its very own Le DÃ®ner en Blanc, thanks to local hosts Art House Productions in partnership with the City of Jersey City and The Office of Cultural Affairs.

"Le DÃ®ner en Blanc captures the spirit of friendship, community, and elegance," says Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. "We love the history and anticipation of the DÃ®ner en Blanc events around the world. We're excited to bring a little piece of Parisian style to Jersey City and to add some Jersey City arts elements to Le DÃ®ner en Blanc."

A large part of the excitement surrounding Le DÃ®ner en Blanc is the secrecy surrounding the event location which is kept secret until the very last moment. Guests are given rendezvous to a departure point when they purchase their tickets. To uphold Le DÃ®ner en Blanc's tradition, attendees must dress head-to-toe in white and are requested to bring their own portable tables, white chairs, white table linens, tableware, and a gourmet meal.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes. For more information about Art House programs, please visit www.arthouseproductions.org.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, DÃ®ner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 120 cities in 40 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info, photos and videos of DÃ®ner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.