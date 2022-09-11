Jersey City Theatre Center to Present Los Escultores del Aire's SKIN POEM FOR A COSY HOUSE in September

Barcelona, Spain's Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company will return to Jersey City Theater Center to present "Skin Poem for a Cosy House" on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30PM and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00PM at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, "Skin Poem for a Cosy House" takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.

"When they first performed at JCTC in 2019, Los Escultores del Aire left our audience in awe. Our patrons have been asking for their return ever since and we're excited to finally be able to bring them back," said JCTC executive producer Olga Levina. "Their choreographer, Mai Rojas, is a close friend of the Jersey City arts community and was the first guest in our online series JCTC Conversations: Voices From Around The World during Covid lockdown. We are thrilled to be seeing him and his company in person again."

Los Escultores del Aire tells a simple story through dance. A couple lives a mundane life in their small apartment. They get up, go to work, go home tired and start over. One day he forgets to arrive on time to celebrate his birthday. The couple argue, she gets angry and frustrated by the preparations for a failed celebration. Angry, she decides to go out for some fresh air, while in without said goodbye or apologizing stays in the apartment. She never returns, while out she suddenly dies in an accident. He has to live with the memory of her and the pain of a sudden departure. Surrounded by common memories, his little house becomes a museum of mixed feelings. The beautifully-staged production brings audiences an evocative and poetic dance theatre experience.

Tickets are $35 (or $18 for students, seniors and military) and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196076®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fjctcenter.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The mission of Los Escultores del Aire is to share their own way of understanding art through their shows and workshops, with the desire to excite and make people´s hearts vibrate through the universal language of movement. Their work is based on the miscegenation of different performing arts. Their shows have been performed and awarded in Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Macedonia, Morocco, Italy, Andorra, Colombia, Poland, Sweden, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. Each body has stories to tell. Los Escultores del Aire propose a space for meeting and exchange that lives and breathes between the performer and the viewer.

About Jersey City Theater Center

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works, emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in Jersey City, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect and better communities in New Jersey.