Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Post-Show to Air on SiriusXM's E Street Radio Channel

SiriusXM announced today that it will broadcast a special Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Post-Show on E Street Radio, immediately following the star-studded fundraiser "Jersey 4 Jersey." The Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Post-Show, hosted by Jim Rotolo, will recap the evening's highlights and will include artists and celebrities such as Jon Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, and Saquon Barkley sharing their musical memories of growing up in New Jersey. This 30-minute special will air on Wednesday, April 22 at 8 pm ET, immediately following the "Jersey 4 Jersey" fundraiser which airs at 7 pm ET on SiriusXM's E Street Radio.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) will host "Jersey 4 Jersey" on April 22 to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable communities. The special event will air live on Bruce Springsteen's exclusive SiriusXM channel, E Street Radio (Ch. 20), on Wednesday, April 22 at 7pm ET, and will bring together some of the Garden State's biggest names, including Springsteen, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, and SZA. For more information, or to donate, please visit www.NJPRF.org.

SiriusXM's E Street Radio (Ch. 20 ) is available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide on most SiriusXM radios, and is available to everyone - including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber - on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period. For more information and to start listening, visit: siriusxm.com/streamfree





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories