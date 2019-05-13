Jazz Standard Welcomes Internationally Acclaimed Virtuoso Guitarist Gil GutiÃ©rrez With David Rodriguez and Bob Stern

Internationally renowned virtuoso guitarist and composer Gil Gutiérrez accompanied by David Rodriguez (Bass) and Robert Stern (violin) are set to perform live at the legendary Jazz Standard in New York City on Tuesday May 21st and Wednesday May 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.



This special performance is in celebration of the trio's debut release entitled,"Los Bad Hombres" which is available now at CDBaby.com. "Los Bad Hombres" was recorded live without edits during the 2018 North American tour. The exception is the final cut "Camino del Pan Bendito" which was recorded live at Jazz Standard on May 23, 2018. See the trio's live performance of "Camino del Pan Bendito by visiting https://bit.ly/2HGqoxk.



Be sure to reserve tickets to see Gil Gutiérrez, David Rodriguez and Robert Stern at Jazz Standard on May 21-22 by visiting www.jazzstandard.com or by calling 212.576.2232.



Gil Gutiérrez is known throughout the music industry as one of Mexico's finest musicians with an incredible artistry of merging classical, jazz and flamenco. Gutiérrez is revered among fellow musicians internationally deserving more recognition by the mainstream. Gutiérrez performances are known to attract many celebrities and some who have spontaneously jumped into his jam session. One does not know who might show up when Gil performs, previous sightings include Bonnie Raitt, Meryl Streep and Doc Sevrenson.



Gil Gutiérrez made his Jazz Standard debut in 2017 - and stunned jazz aficionados when each set was sold out! Gil Gutiérrez has established an avid following throughout Latin America, America and Spain with his classically-trained mastery of jazz, flamenco, and son cubano. Gutiérrez, one of the world's greatest guitarists performed in more than 60 concerts as part of the San Miguel Five, a group led by famed trumpeter Doc Severinsen following his post- "Tonight Show" retirement to Mexico. This ensemble appeared at Carnegie Hall, accompanied by the New York Pops. Gutiérrez is known for collaborating with such superstar vocalists as Ana Gabriel and Francisco Céspedes, and with trumpeter Arturo Sandoval.



Dave Rodriguez (Bass) is a Grammy and Emmy Award nominated producer and the Executive Producer at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey.



Don't miss Gil Gutiérrez as he join forces with two equally gifted colleagues, David Rodriguez (Bass) and RoBert Stern (Violin) for a high-level improvising magical performance at the Jazz Standard located at 116 East 27th Street in New York City. Tickets for the performances taking place on Tuesday, May 21st and Wednesday, May 22nd at 7:30pm and 9:30pm can be purchased for $30.00 by visiting www.jazzstandard.com or 212.576.2232.







