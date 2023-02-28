Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

James R Halsey Foundation of the Arts Announces Red Carpet Night

The event is on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts (JRH), a 501c3 non-profit agency dedicated to providing quality arts education and mentoring to youth in the City of Trenton and greater Mercer County area, is pleased to announce "Red Carpet Night", an evening celebrating the Oscars. Find out who will take home the Golden Statue!

Join the Foundation as they highlight their 5th anniversary on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Trenton Country Club located at 201 Sullivan Way, West Trenton, NJ. Guests will be treated to dinner with a cash bar, an evening of dancing with DJ Jimmy G., and a comedy show with "The Greek Goddess of Comedy", Ellen Karis. The evening's festivities will be highlighted by the presentation of The Golden Statue Awards where eight local "celebrities" will take home awards for Best Supporting Actor/Actress and Best Actor/Actress and Best Actor/Actress Student Choice Awards. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to one deserving member of the community for their outstanding achievements within the local community.

"We can't wait to celebrate the excitement of the Oscars with our local community while raising support for Trenton-area youth who benefit from Arts Education in film and media", said Founder and CEO Joseph Halsey. "The future of our youth is the future of our community. Access to quality arts programs and workforce development opportunities to support a career in the filmmaking arts opens doors to achievement and paves the way for a future where all voices are heard." The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts supports the rich diversity of the Greater Mercer County Community and seeks to utilize film as a vehicle for the widespread discussion of difficult social issues. Students take part in the creation of film documentaries that become a catalyst for change within their local communities.

For additional information regarding Red Carpet Night please call 609-938-3673 or email kcody@jrhfoundation.org. You may also schedule a tour of JRH's newly renovated facility at 535 E. Franklin Street in Trenton by contacting the Foundation.






