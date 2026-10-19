Jack Sullivan to Perform Stand-Up Comedy at Avenel Performing Arts Center
The NYC comedian performs material about sobriety, coming out, dating, and family at the New Jersey venue.
New York City comedian Jack Sullivan brings his stand-up comedy to Avenel Performing Arts Center for one night only on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 7:00 PM.
Sullivan was a finalist in the 2023 New York Queer Comedy Festival and named 'Best of Fest' at the 2024 Burbank Comedy Festival. He regularly performs at New York City comedy clubs, including Greenwich Village Comedy Club, The Stand, Broadway Comedy Club, and NYCC UWS.
He has opened for Joe Dombrowski and Eric Neumann and performed alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson, and Jim Gaffigan. Sullivan has also appeared on MTV and Hulu.
Known for personal and relatable comedy about getting sober, coming out, dating, and family, Sullivan brings a fun night of stand-up for comedy fans and anyone looking for a great night out.
Event Details
Jack Sullivan Live Comedy Show
Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 7:00 PM
Avenel Performing Arts Center
150 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001
Tickets: $39.50 plus applicable fees
Exclusive $10 Discount: Use promo code JACKPRIDE10.
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