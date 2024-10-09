JEKYLL & HYDE: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An epic struggle between good and evil comes to the Kelsey Theatre stage when Off Center Stages kicks off the Halloween season with "Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical" Oct. 18-27 on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College.

"Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical" is based on Robert Louis Stevenson's novella "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," one of the most famous pieces of English literature and considered a defining book of the Gothic horror genre. It follows the story of Dr. Henry Jekyll, a devoted man of science driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

With a stunning score of pop-rock hits crafted by Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse, the Broadway production of "Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical" premiered in 1997 and ran for nearly four years. With 1,543 performances, it became the longest running show in the history of Plymouth Theatre.

The cast features William Kamps of Burlington, N.J., as Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde and Karaline Rosen of Robbinsville, N.J., as Lucy Harris. Other cast members include Angel Harrison Aucker of Bristol, Pa.; J. Ryan Harmer, Gabriel John Utterson, Edward Forsthoffer, Matt Keelan, Belle Salvatore and Joseph Schachter, all of Hamilton, N.J.; John Dwyer of New Hope, Pa.; T.J. Walton of Doylestown, Pa.; Leah Panuccio of Princeton, N.J.; Jessica Steele of Florence, N.J.; Mary Sudol of Rockaway, N.J.; and Allana Harrell of Hamilton. Members of the ensemble include Sean Gavin of Allentown, N.J.; Travis Weaver of Hamilton; Megan Moyers of Stratford, N.J.; Julia Beckmann of Amityville, N.Y.; Micah "Rocky" Addison of Burlington Township, N.J.; and Kit Weeden of Cookstown, N.J.

Producers are Matthew Patalona and Belle Salvatore; Madelyn Curtin is a producer and also music director. Director/choreographer is Genevieve Estanislau and stage manager is Abbey Acolia.

Dates and showtimes for "Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical" are Friday, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

