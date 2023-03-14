JCTC Presents SKIN HUNGER Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30PM

Mar. 14, 2023  
Jersey City Theater Center will present Skin Hunger, dance theatre experience The interactions are full of mystery. The roles of the performers change with the songs and the audience follows them. Beautiful duets, dynamic group scenes, intimate interactions and energetic contacts. Everything is there and invites the audience to the sensual world. Touch makes more sense if it connects. Skin Hunger is an international collaboration between renowned choreographer Joe Alter and Polish artists - a collective formed for the purpose of the performance. This event is co-presented by Jersey City Theater Center in partnership with the Polish Cultural Institute NY.

Skin Hunger will premiere at Jersey City Theater Center (165 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 / Entrance from Barrow St., Jersey City, NJ, 07302) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30PM. Free with $10 service fee and are available at www.JCTCenter.org.

As living beings, we are all connected to touch. From the moment we are born, we learn that touch is the key to building relationships with others and, thus, also with ourselves. It is the link. A newborn baby is placed directly on its mother's body, skin to skin. Touch gives life. It is inscribed in our nervous system as a condition of survival - just like movement. Every stage of daily life is filled with gesture, effort, and action.

Touch releases the hormones oxytocin (the "love hormone"), serotonin and dopamine ("happiness neurotransmitters"), reduces stress, eliminates feelings of social exclusion, calms heart rate and blood pressure, and provides a sense of security and comfort, and pleasure. "SKIN HUNGER" - "hunger for touch" - is a term used by psychotherapists to describe the result of long-term lack of physical contact, leading consequently to loss of health: weakened immune system, sleep disorders, frustration, anxiety, and depression. Touch is the primary way we communicate our needs.

Regardless of age, lack of touch is devastating. The performance addresses this problem and initiates a discussion. We are looking for an answer to the question: how to deal with the lack of closeness in today's world? How far are we away, cut off, distanced? How much do we crave contact? The body knows. The body remembers. How do we take a step back to hear the inner voice - the primal CALL? How do we return to nature - to the roots, trust the power of intuition? It is a laboratory of the need for touch and the human condition in everyday life, where we become disconnected from ourselves.




