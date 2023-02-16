JC Fridays Announces Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Music Performances, and More

Art House Productions announces the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, March 3. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings free to the public including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, and arts organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover art and to support the local arts scene. Full event listings and the event map are available on the JC Fridays website - www.jcfridays.com.

JC Fridays is a seasonal multi-arts festival featuring arts-related events that take place in all 6 wards of Jersey City. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with visual and performing artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talents. JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works.

Printable event listings can be found here. An interactive map is available online (www.jcfridays.com) to help patrons easily find artists and venues and create their own schedule.





The Current Lineup Includes...

175 2nd St., &CO, X Rita Jimenez Collab, the Art House Gallery, Bill Rood, Bruno Nadalin, Drawing Rooms, Dvora Art House, Elevator Open Studios, Evening Star Studio, Grayscale Studios x Golden Light Poetry, Green Pear Heights, Guaicora Studios and The Juice Box, Hamilton House, Irma's Cafe, McGinley Square Pub, NJCU, The Oakman, Outliers Gallery, Pro Arts Jersey City, Project Greenville, Saint Peter's University, Sharon (sharex) Sinton, SMUSH Gallery, Speakeasy Studios JC, The Statuary, Theda Sandiford, & More!