JC Fridays Announces Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Music Performances, and More

Events are on Friday, March 3.

Feb. 16, 2023  
Art House Productions announces the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, March 3. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings free to the public including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, and arts organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover art and to support the local arts scene. Full event listings and the event map are available on the JC Fridays website - www.jcfridays.com.

JC Fridays is a seasonal multi-arts festival featuring arts-related events that take place in all 6 wards of Jersey City. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with visual and performing artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talents. JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works.

Printable event listings can be found here. An interactive map is available online (www.jcfridays.com) to help patrons easily find artists and venues and create their own schedule.


The Current Lineup Includes...

175 2nd St., &CO, X Rita Jimenez Collab, the Art House Gallery, Bill Rood, Bruno Nadalin, Drawing Rooms, Dvora Art House, Elevator Open Studios, Evening Star Studio, Grayscale Studios x Golden Light Poetry, Green Pear Heights, Guaicora Studios and The Juice Box, Hamilton House, Irma's Cafe, McGinley Square Pub, NJCU, The Oakman, Outliers Gallery, Pro Arts Jersey City, Project Greenville, Saint Peter's University, Sharon (sharex) Sinton, SMUSH Gallery, Speakeasy Studios JC, The Statuary, Theda Sandiford, & More!



Princeton Symphony Orchestra Presents the World Premiere of SEVEN DECISIONS OF GHANDI Photo
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Presents the World Premiere of SEVEN DECISIONS OF GHANDI
On Saturday, March 11 at 8pm and Sunday, March 12 at 4pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) presents the world premiere of composer William Harvey's Seven Decisions of Gandhi. Written for violin and orchestra, the work was dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Ela on the occasion of her 80th birthday.
The Power Of Japanese Drumming Comes to NJPAC With KODO Photo
The Power Of Japanese Drumming Comes to NJPAC With KODO
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the ultimate Japanese Drum Performance with KODO on Tuesday, March 14th, at 7:30 pm.
Roxey Ballet Presents THE C WORD: Personal Stories Of Triumph Over Breast Cancer Photo
Roxey Ballet Presents THE C WORD: Personal Stories Of Triumph Over Breast Cancer
Frenchtown, NJ (2023): Roxey Ballet's Healing Arts Initiative presents an exploration of the journeys of women who were diagnosed, treated, and survived various stages of breast cancer in its production of The C Word: Personal Stories of Triumph Over Breast Cancer.
THE GOD BOX, A DAUGHTERS STORY Fellowship Foundation Author Series Benefits The Sieminski Photo
THE GOD BOX, A DAUGHTER'S STORY Fellowship Foundation Author Series Benefits The Sieminski Theater Fund
The God Box, A Daughter's Story hosted by Fellowship Foundation took place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 benefiting the Sieminski Theater Fund. Guests enjoyed a pre-show Tea before the heartfelt performance and post-show Book Signing Reception with author Mary Lou Quinlan at the Sieminski Theater.  

