Irish Super Group Celtic Thunder Returns to MPAC, November 10

PBS darlings Celtic Thunder will play Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Friday, November 10 at 8 pm. Tickets are $59-$99.

ODYSSEY, the latest show from the internationally acclaimed group, is a fascinating exploration of Irish music and culture, firmly grounded in the ensemble's impressive history, while ambitiously forging new paths.

In ODYSSEY, Celtic Thunder invites audiences on a sweeping voyage through the heartlands of traditional Irish music, the rhythmic pulse of contemporary Irish music, and the innovative original arrangements that are emblematic of the ensemble's unique sound. The shared musical chemistry of Celtic Thunder's lead vocalists Ryan Kelly, Damian McGinty, Neil Byrne, and Emmet Cahill, gives the show its compelling power, while each singer adds their distinctive voice and charm to this musical journey, creating a harmonious blend that appeals to a broad spectrum of tastes. The ODYSSEY songbook is steeped in their Irish heritage and weaves a rich tapestry of emotional and musical tones.

Audiences will be swept up in an energetic rendition of "Go Lassie Go", a traditional folk song that has been given a new lease of life through Celtic Thunder's vibrant harmonies and fresh musical interpretation. The poignant "City of Chicago" serves as a moving tribute to the Irish diaspora, resonating deeply with its heartfelt lyrics and evocative melodies. And "The Parting Glass", an iconic classic from the annals of Irish music, is delivered with such profound emotion that it reverberates through the soul.

Memorable musical moments take place on a stage that brilliantly embodies the ethereal mystique of Celtic folklore and the grounded reality of contemporary Irish life. The talented Celtic Thunder Band lends their instrumental prowess throughout, providing an authentic and sonically rich backdrop to the vocal performances. A world-class production quality and stunning lighting design paint an atmospheric picture that enhances the emotive resonance of the songs. Detailed and elegant costumes strike a balance between traditional Celtic attire and modern aesthetics, symbolizing the group's successful fusion of the old and the new.

ODYSSEY is not simply a concert; it's a powerful theatrical experience that honors Celtic Thunder's rich musical legacy and simultaneously blazes new trails. An evocative journey through time, sound, and culture, as educational as it is entertaining. The captivating blend of music, storytelling, and atmospheric stagecraft makes "Odyssey" a must-see spectacle for fans of Celtic Thunder and Irish music in general.

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and a state-of-the-art production. Billboard magazine has named Celtic Thunder the Top World Album Artist 5 times (in 2008, 2009 2011 and 2015 and 2016) while the group has had LPs placed in the World Album Top 10 every release year since 2008.

