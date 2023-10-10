Interview: Niall Ng and Davis Cameron Lemley of THE HARDY BOYS at The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey opens their exciting 2023/2024 Season with The Hardy Boys in The Mystery of the Haunted House from October 13th to October 29th. The show is written by Jon Klein based on the Hardy Boys novel “The House on the Cliff” by Franklin W. Dixon.

In the story, ace amateur detectives Frank and Joe Hardy find themselves embroiled in a dangerous and perplexing caper that turns the tranquil town of Bayport upside down. This time, suspicious circumstances surround an eerie mansion on the edge of Barmet Bay, the setting for an international smuggling operation. Frank and Joe's father is placed in jeopardy as the smugglers execute their devious schemes. Will the Hardy Boys reach their dad in time?

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview Niall Ng who plays Joe Hardy and Davis Cameron Lemley who plays Frank Hardy about their careers and the upcoming show, The Hardy Boys in The Mystery of the Haunted House at the Growing Stage.

Niall Ng is an actor, director, and teacher. He has worked with various regional theaters across NJ and spends his days currently teaching humanities in Jersey City. He has a BFA in Acting from Montclair State University and a Master of Teaching from University of Toronto. You can visit his web site at: www.niallng.com

Davis Cameron Lemley is thrilled to be joining this exciting production at The Growing Stage! Some TGS credits include: The Lightning Thief (Luke), Pinkalicious (Mr. Pinkerton), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), Peter and the Starcatcher (Peter), Boy Sees Flying Saucer (Mystery Man), The Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow). Previous theatrical roles in NJ regional productions include: Roger (RENT), The Wolf/Cinderella's Prince (INTO THE WOODS), Michael (SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE), Marius Pontmercy (LES MISERABLES), Corny Collins (HAIRSPRAY), Professor Bhaer (LITTLE WOMEN), Nicky/Trekkie Monster (AVENUE Q), and Gabe (NEXT TO NORMAL).

Theatre is obviously one of your passions. What prompted you to choose a career in the arts?

NN: I chose to become an actor because I loved creating meaningful work with my peers and sharing it with others. I went on to become a drama teacher because I want my students to understand how to play well with others, be vulnerable, and give 100% not because they have to, but because they choose to.

DCL: Honestly, I was terrified of performing in front of a crowd of people back when I was 10 years old. The local high school at the time was holding auditions for kids my age to play the Munchkins in “The Wizard of Oz.” My mom encouraged my twin sister and I to audition together as a duo. That was the only way I was going to go through with it. As long as I had someone with me at that moment, I had enough courage to get through the audition process. Once we got cast, the rest was history. Slowly but surely, I was beginning to see the thrill of the stage and making complete strangers feel joy in the audience. After the run came to an end, I just wanted to keep performing on stage. It became a second home to me. I’m comfortable, I’m happy, and most of all I am accepted.

Why do you think children's theatre is so important for young people and their families?

NN: Children's theatre is important because the family gets to share a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience. They will never know another specific performance exactly like the one being put on, and that's a unique thing to share.

DCL: Children’s theatre has held such a vital place in performing arts space. I find young children are the most impressionable and act like sponges when it comes to what is being presented in front of them. The amount of times I met families in the lobby showed me just how much theatre has brought them together. The children have sometimes shared their newfound passions for theatre with me, which was the most rewarding experience. Over the years working at the Growing Stage has taught me how important my role is in inspiring the minds of the young people. It will always remain special to me for that reason.

How are you enjoying your current experience at The Growing Stage?

NN: This is my fifth production with The Growing Stage and I'm eager to come back every time. I always feel so respected by the staff, and they show a commitment to bringing back talented, hard-working artists again and again. There's a real sense of community here. The audiences are always generous with their enthusiasm, and I'm not just talking about the kids. In each production at The Growing Stage, I feel that I grow a little bit too.

DCL: I have found my experience with The Hardy Boys particularly refreshing. Everyone in the cast is fully committed to their roles and it comes across as genuine through the dialogue. I find myself having natural conversations with the other characters on stage. I also enjoy seeing them all let their guard down and just share their joy for the theatre. It does not feel like work anymore. All of us are just having a good time putting this production together. I am very grateful for them!

Tell us about some of the challenges of your role in The Hardy Boys!

NN: The action and dialogue of this play really move fast, so I've got to make sure I keep up! Joe Hardy is also the younger and pluckier of the brothers, so I've got to tap into the excited naivete of youth in my work.

DCL: I would say my biggest challenge with playing Frank speaking voice to come across in the appropriate manner. I have learned that the most important aspect of playing this part is to be as grounded and genuine as possible. Playing it up to come across as younger is just not the way to approach Frank. Putting myself into this role has been my natural guide through this entire process. It gets easier with every rehearsal! is not to play too much into acting like a teenager. Whenever I play a character that is much younger than me, I tend to alter my

What would you like guests to know about the show?

NN: Guests should know that this is a campy, spooky mystery. If you enjoy the antics of Scooby Doo, you'll have fun watching our gang running scared, solving the mystery, and saving the town of Bayport.

DCL: I want everyone to know that this show is perfect for families and friends alike. It is the kind of production that sets the tone for the spooky holiday season! It’s filled with mystery, comedy, and most of all... HEART. I have been working with The Growing Stage for several years now, and I sometimes like to reflect on my time with them. Stephen Fredericks and the rest of the Growing Stage family have shown me nothing but love and acceptance. This place has become a second home, and I cannot fathom it not being a part of my life. Anyone that visits them should come in with the understanding that they would do ANYTHING to give themselves to the young artists that want to grow and be a part of the performing arts. PASSION will always be at the center of The Growing Stage.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want our BWW NJ readers to know!

NN: There are exciting productions happening all over the Garden State to watch and even participate in. Discover some brilliant theater happening in your local community!

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey is locate at The Historic Palace Theatre, 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857. For more information, please visit www.growingstage.com or call their Box Office at (973) 347-4946.

Photo Credits: Photos Provided by The Growing Stage