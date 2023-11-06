Interview: George Seylaz of THE PILLOWMAN at Nutley Little Theatre

Nutley Little Theatre's second show of the season is Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman.

The Pillowman is a viciously funny and seriously disturbing tale of Katurian, a fiction writer in an unnamed totalitarian state. Katurian and their brother Michael are brought in for questioning by two detectives, Tupolski and Ariel, when the content of Katurian’s short stories - which involve disturbingly gruesome tales - begin to resemble real-life murders. The Pillowman weaves between reality and storytelling; and the result is an urgent work of theatrical, unflinching examination of the purpose of art and freedom of speech.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Director George Seylaz.

Please tell us about yourself.

Oh, I'm just your typical run of the mill faded silent film star, being waited on by their faithful boytoy -- no wait, that's Norma Desmond. I'm just your average theatre loving, garden growing single homosexual out here trying to make a buck. (Wait what am I doing in community theatre?)



Please tell us about your involvement in theater.

I have been doing shows for over 30 years now, having earned by B.A. in Theatre from Kean University. I've stage managed in both NYC and NJ, directed in both as well. Some highlights include One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Perfect Arrangement and Psycho Beach Party.



The past few shows that you’ve directed at NLT have been comedies. What inspired you to direct this darker piece?

I was taking an online zoom directing class and the assignment the one week was to present a scene from a show that scared us. Well, I couldn't think of anything but for some reason thought of Pillowman, which I had stage managed years ago. I originally submitted it to Nutley Little Theatre on a whim and was actually shocked when they said they wanted to do it. It has become one of my most treasured experiences in theatre, because it pushed me as a director and I have a wildly talented cast to whom I owe everything.



What do you want your audiences to take away from this show?

Do not take anything at face value. Think about it and then decide. Not everything is as it seems on the surface. Also what is art and who is anyone to judge? Art is subjective, one person's trash is another person's treasure.



Any upcoming projects you will be working on after this? (Directing, acting, etc.).

I have some potential irons in the fire but nothing concrete as yet.

The cast includes:

Peter Corley as Katurian

Joshua Switala as Michal

Holly Cerelli as Tupolski

Ralph Saro Jr. as Ariel

Marissa Baker as Little Girl

The crew includes: Eileen Cadorette is the SM Lilliana Van de Zilver is running lights and sound with Lauri MacMillian filling in on Sundays.

Ticket link: Click Here

Nutley Little Theatre is located at 47 Erie Place in Nutley, New Jersey.

This show is not suitable for children.

Photo credit: George Seylaz