International Stars Join Local Luminaries at Rescheduled Jersey City Fundraiser

Tickets are still available for Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) Celebration of Community Through the Arts.

This celebration and fundraiser helps to support Jersey City Theater Center's performance and visual arts programs, furthering our mission to spark conversations about important issues of our times through the arts.

The JCTC Celebration of Community Through the Arts takes place Thursday, February 27 6:30 pm - 10:30pm at White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

Ticket categories include: General Admission event Tickets at $150, and VIP Tickets at $250.

VIP tickets include access to the VIP Section at White Eagle Hall and admission to an exclusive VIP Reception (6:00pm - 7:00pm) - featuring a Meet & Greet with Entertainers, Special Guests, and Major JCTC Donors.

Special Guests includes Colin Cunningham-actor, writer, director, and Christiane Seidel-actress, producer, director.

Cunningham is best known for his roles in AMC's Preacher (as TC); Steven Spielberg/ DreamWorks' produced series Falling Skies (as John Pope); and in the science fiction series Stargate SG-1 (as Major Paul Davis). Cunningham won critical acclaim on shows such as Da Vinci's Inquest (CBC), and Living in Your Car (HBO Canada). As a director, Cunningham with actor/producer Madison Graie made the Academy Award nominated short film Centigrade. It is the first short film in iTunes history to break the Top Ten in Feature Downloads.

Seidel starred in the award-winning shows Fosse/Verdon (FX), Godless (Netflix), Boardwalk Empire (HBO) and the upcoming The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) as well as independent and German feature films. She produced several award winning short films that screened at Academy Qualifying and international film festivals. She served as the Producing Director for the Scandinavian American Theater Company that presents award-winning Scandinavian theater works in the US.

A highlight of the Celebration will be JCTC's Community Service Awards-recognizing individuals who contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of Jersey City's communities, through the arts. The Honorees are: Mira Prinz-Arey, Gaye Dunstan, and Gillian Sarjeant-Allen.

Mira Prinz-Arey and Gaye Dunstan are being recognized for Lincoln Park Live, a Summer Music series that brings free concerts to Lincoln Park in the West Side Neighborhood of Jersey City. Gillian Sarjeant-Allen is being recognized for her great work leading the I Love Greenville Community Partnership, a revitalization project in Jersey City's Greenville neighborhood.

"The people JCTC is honoring this year have consistently done meaningful work in Jersey City, making a positive impact and enhancing our quality of life" said JCTC Cofounder and Artistic Director, Olga Levina. "We are taking this opportunity to honor powerhouse women who've demonstrated how the arts empower communities, and inspire us all."

Headline performances by: Janice Robinson and celebrity DJ, Hex Hector!

Robinson, a native of Garfield, NJ is responsible for such hits as Dreamer, a huge international hit reaching #1 in the UK chart as well as the Top 10 charts in many other European Countries. Her other international hits include Children; Sweetest Day of May; Don't Stop Movin; and Nothing I Would Change. Robinson's songs have reached the top five of the Hot Dance Music/Club Play Chart, and her release There Must Be Love (a collaboration with DJ David Morales) is a hot dance track in clubs worldwide.

Joining Robinson is DJ Hex Hector-the Grammy-award winning beat-maker whose sizzling remixes for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were recently featured during the 2020 Superbowl Half-Time Show. Hector's House & Trance music and smash remixes have been featured in works by Jennifer Lopez (Waiting for Tonight; Love Don't Cost a Thing), Sting (Brand New Day), Toni Braxton (Unbreak My Heart), Pink (You Make Me Sick), Celine Dion (I Drove All Night), Madonna (Music Makes the People Come Together), Whitney Houston (I Will Always Love You), and scores more, including Shakira, Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Mariah Carey, *NYSNC, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Donna Summer, just to name a few.

Other special guest performers include Jersey City's Poet Laureate, Rashad Wright; Grammy-nominated singer, violinist and pianist, Maria Brodskaya; and vocalist/songwriter, Ariel Guidry.

All proceeds from the JCTC Celebration of Community Through the Arts support JCTC's theater and visual arts programming.

The JCTC Celebration of Community Through the Arts sponsors include: Barcade; Hudson Realty Abstract; Title Insurance Services; Cara Squared, Developers of Affordable Housing; Santomauro General Contracting & Real Estate Development; Shanachie Records; Ben LoPiccolo Development Group; Ruth Chris Steakhouse.

For tickets, sponsorship and additional information, visit: www.JCTCenter.org.





