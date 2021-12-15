Iman Shumpert Joins The DANCING WITH THE STARS Live Tour at MPAC in January

America's favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season with "Dancing with the Stars - Dare to Be Different." The tour stops at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown for two performances, Tuesday-Wednesday, January 11-12, 2022. Tickets are $79-$149. VIP packages are also available.

This past season's Mirror Ball champion, NBA star Iman Shumpert, has been added to the cast, as well as previous champion Kaitlyn Bristowe.

This year's all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year's state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami!

World-renowned choreographers Marty Kudelka and Pam Chu will co-direct the all-new show.